Baldur’s Gate 3 fan gets confidence boost thanks to one of the game’s heartthrobs

Baldur’s Gate 3’s companions have become by far the most popular aspect of Larian Studios’ Dungeons & Dragons-themed game, and for good reason. Their personalities have a combination of depth, charm, and humor that make them fun to interact with and relatable as you get to know them better.

Those personalities paired with dashing good looks have made some companions especially well-liked as outlets for exploring romantic fantasies in the game, and among the most popular of those options is none other than the High Elf Astarion. Given his massive popularity as one of the game’s charming heartthrobs, one player, in particular, has taken to social media to share how Astarion’s appearance has given them a major confidence boost.

In a post to Reddit, this player noted that Astarion’s sex appeal has done wonders for men with wavy white and gray hair. This player noted that the massive popularity of Astarion as a romantic partner has done wonders for their self-confidence as someone who has wavy gray hair. The fan even claims that Astarion’s hair is “exactly like” theirs.

“It’s not as if I look anything like him otherwise,” the player said. “I have no illusions of hotness. I’m just someone who has been fighting what I thought was intrinsically ugly hair for years, growing it long enough to tie it back because I was always told ‘curls look untidy’ and dyeing it because ‘nobody thinks white/gray hair looks good.’”

It’s not uncommon for someone to feel pressured to color their hair to maintain certain beauty standards because of commonly held misconceptions that white or gray hair can’t be attractive, but seeing BG3’s vampire spawn companion pull it off exceptionally well is a testament to how outlandish some modern beauty standards truly are.

