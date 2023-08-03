Sodapoppin learns a hard lesson early in Baldur’s Gate 3 play session

Streamers across Twitch have rushed to play Baldur’s Gate 3 following its launch today, and as one would expect, Sodapoppin is among the gamers doing a marathon session of the new Dungeons & Dragons-based title.

While Sodapoppin is one of the most experienced gamers you’ll find on Twitch, even he makes mistakes from time to time. And early in his play session today, he made one misstep that proved to be hilariously fatal.

Related: How to improve initiative in Baldur’s Gate 3

While playing alongside fellow streamers Vei and Will Neff, Soda found himself in a room that had what appeared to be a sarcophagus in it. Quickly noticing that the room seemed to be filled with traps, Soda informed his party members to be cautious. But it was actually Soda who needed to look out.

After Soda touched the tomb in the center of the room, the game quickly moved into its turn-based mode, which signifies some type of combat is about to take place. Confused because there were no enemies around, the party stood perplexed momentarily before flames began spouting from the walls. Before long, Soda’s entire team was incinerated and killed by the flames.

Related: All current Baldur’s Gate 3 Twitch drops and how to earn them

While the group was able to start over and eventually found their way around the room, the lesson that they learned from the experience was perhaps more important than anything they might have gained from the room. In the world of Baldur’s Gate 3, you better come prepared for anything. Because if you don’t, you might end up engulfed in flames while stuck in a booby-trapped room.

About the author