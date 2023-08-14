Baldur’s Gate 3 players confused by absent feature—but there’s still hope it’s coming soon

Baldur’s Gate 3 has dominated the lives of many players since its release but, despite its overwhelming popularity, there are still some highly-requested features that are absent.

Character customization is integral in Baldur’s Gate 3, and with a wealth of options to choose from, players have spent hours upon hours finalizing their perfect character—with a combined 88 days spent in character creation in the first week of release.

The choices made in character customization are final, increasing the importance of getting your selections spot on the first time around, but there is a huge desire for an option to change appearance further down the line.

With many now deep into the game and having reached the city of Baldur’s Gate in Act 3, players have begun to notice a particular shop that can be found that is called “Facemaker’s Boutique”.

Currently, the shop only provides clothing options for purchase but it could offer new options in a future update that allow aspects of your character’s look to be changed.

Interestingly, the name “Facemaker’s Boutique” does not imply that the options for change will be limited to the likes of hairstyles, jewelry, and scars, but instead provide the opportunity to change your look entirely.

How that fits into the lore and roleplaying of Baldur’s Gate 3 remains to be seen and, though I personally wouldn’t want to change the look of my character completely, the option to switch up hairstyles or add scars would be a welcome feature.

It remains to be seen what Larian Studios has planned for the future of Baldur’s Gate 3 and, while the lack of an option to customize characters may be disappointing, at least there is plenty of replayability for when you create an entirely new playthrough.

