One week after launch, Baldur’s Gate 3 players have spent 88 years in character creation

It’s been eight days since Baldur’s Gate 3 left early access for its full release, and the playerbase has already spent an entire lifetime—88 years—just in character creation, according to one infographic released by Larian Studios today.

This comes as no surprise for anyone playing Baldur’s Gate 3, as we know that the game’s character creation is extremely detailed, and because the game itself became an instant hit. What makes the character creation great is the sheer amount of possibilities; the entire process is beautifully designed and it allows you to build a truly unique adventure.

That’s not to say the experience is perfect. The only thing I missed was more diversity when it came to the voice actors. As a South American, I couldn’t relate to any of the eight voices you can choose in character creation. Aside from that, the experience was marvelous. My friends and I started a Gnomes-only campaign, and every one of us built a totally different character from one another despite everyone being the same race.

Related: Baldur’s Gate 3: Can you change your character’s appearance in BG3?

The character creation statistic wasn’t the only one released by Larian Studios. The developer also published a bunch of other interesting facts, such as the number of people who finished the game on the opening weekend, the percentage of players who died due to friendly fire, and the amount of played hours combined already surpassing 1225 years.

Some amusing statistics of Baldur’s Gate 3’s first week. Image via Larian Studios

There’s a huge possibility the years spent in character creation will surpass the 100 mark and the game will continue amassing records, as the community is already planning ways to hit one million concurrent players on Steam in the coming weekend.

About the author