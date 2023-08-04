Baldur’s Gate 3 fans beg for more character progression information

It's a feature that similar games already have.

A shorter man holding hands with a taller man in Baldur's Gate 3
Baldur’s Gate 3 launched on Aug. 3 for PC and even though the community is having a great time, a lot of players agree the new entry of the franchise should offer more character progression information inside the game itself.

Players are finding it exhausting scouring the internet to look up what spells and class abilities they’ll get past level one. Baldur’s Gate 3 players think Larian Studio could have done a better job in making this necessary information available in the game like other modern RPGs such as Diablo 4 and Pathfinder.

Character creation needs more detail on class progression
“Needing to look up what a class gets at later levels outside of the game is just inconvenient,” one player wrote on Reddit, starting a thread on this topic. “Knowing what spells and class abilities I will get past level 1 is such a basic misstep it’s odd.”

Fortunately, several players came up with solutions that Larian Studios can implement in order to solve this hurdle. The most upvoted comment on this Reddit post suggests that Baldur’s Gate 3 developers add a sort of in-game encyclopedia like the one that exists in Civilization. One other player also reminded everyone that RPGs Pathfinder: Kingmaker and Wrath Of The Righteous have this feature too.

The screenshots shows a Paladin character in Baldur's Gate 3. Said character is dressed with a green and yellow clothing and has white horns.
Other players also begged Larian Studios to make information about character development available while they were in the process of creating their character in Baldur’s Gate 3. This would help players to make a better decision at the start of the game so they don’t have to resort to changing classes halfway through the story.

Now that Baldur’s Gate 3 is officially out on PC, all that the community can hope is that Larian Studios push some sort of quality-of-life improvements down the road based on their feedback.

