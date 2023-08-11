Baldur’s Gate 3: Where to Find the Night Orchid for Shadowheart in BG3

In Baldur’s Gate 3, you’ll encounter several companions you can befriend, romance, and help with their personal quests. In Shadowheart’s companion quests, you are tasked with finding a Night Orchid. If romancing Shadowheart and increasing your favorability with her is important to you, this is one way to do so.

How to find Night Orchid in BG3, explained

To find a Night Orchid in BG3, travel to the Shadow-Cursed Lands. More specifically, North of the Shadowed Battlefield waypoint. You will find one Night Orchid roughly at the coordinates X:56 and Y:175.

I frequently use the “Alt” key because you never know what else might be lying around. Image via Larian Studios

If you’re having trouble finding it because it blends into the tree quite well, use your “Alt” key to highlight any valuables in the area. And if it’s not there, you may need to take a long rest at your camp and come back. There is also another Night Orchid at the coordinates, X:40 and Y:36, just a few paces North-West of the Shadowed Battlefield waypoint. But for this quest, you only need one.

Once you have the Night Orchid, you can talk to Shadowheart and give it to her, and she will approve of your actions because it’s her favorite flower.

Is there a way to farm Night Orchids in BG3?

There is no real way to farm Night Orchid in BG3. Once you collect the flowers from both locations, it will take some time for them to respawn. So, it’s best to mark their locations on the map and pick them when needed.

Romancing companions in BG3 can be easy, but it’s important to remember not everyone will be happy with your choice. But, if Shadowheart is your woman, this is one of the many ways to woo her and gain her approval.

