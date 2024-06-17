Super secret ‘score’ that unlocks more Shadowheart BG3 story uncovered by fans

A Baldur’s Gate 3 player has discovered hidden Shadowheart dialogue that can be unlocked through a secret Nightsong system boiled into the script that can be earned by selecting specific options while befriending the cleric.

Recently, we heralded several mods that re-add additional Shadowheart content available from the cut files, which featured more dialogue options and some interesting Shar-related content for new playthroughs. Today’s new discovery is even more surprising again, because every BG3 player can earn these hidden Nightsong Points to garner more dialogue options and learn Shadowheart’s secrets.

There’s more to discover. Image via Larian Studios

The player who discovered these Nightsong Points, SlimX, posted a video on their YouTube channel on June 9 with more information regarding how to unlock them, how many you can get each time, and the new dialogues it gives you with Shadowheart. If you’re a diehard Shadowheart fan, you’ll want to dive into a new playthrough now.

From the script, SlimX determined you can earn six Nightsong Points during the moments when Shadowheart’s faith is tested. When you have four points, Shadowheart gets an “exclamation mark” above her head and begins questioning her faith. The next time you go to camp, speak to Shadowheart, and you’ll notice her body language shows she’s unsure. You’ll have a new dialogue scenario to learn more about her. If you skip this and take a long rest, you’re going to lose access to this interesting background information.

When you have four Nightsong Points, her decision on the Nightsong changes; she’ll spare her. But only if you have over 40 approval points. Anything under that sees Shadowheart still kill the Nightsong, unless you can convince her not to or take the Spear away.

So, how do you get these points? Well, you can get them during the following conversations:

Two can be earned during the dialogue where Shadowheart shows you the memory of the wolf in the woods. You must get them in the following order: The first one is earned when you mention she’s wearing a moonstone. The second is earned when you tell her what the Mother Superior put her, which sounds quite a lot like abuse.

The third appears when Shadowheart’s wound flares up four times. When you talk to her, a new conversation pops up, stating the wound is causing her too much pain and there must be a way to heal it. You need to already have at least 20 approval with Shadowheart to see this.

The fourth is obtained when you get her to eat the Noblestalk.

The fifth is obtained by giving her a Night Orchid.

The sixth and final point can be obtained by allowing Shadowheart to activate any trials in the Gauntlet of Shar.

Gaining favor with Shadowheart and showing her not everything is as it seems with her religion provides a fresh insight into Shadowheart, her past and her motivations. So, if Shadowheart is one of your favorite Baldur’s Gate 3 companions, earning Nightsong Points and favor can deliver a whole new hidden story.

