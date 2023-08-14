Baldur’s Gate 3: How to find the Noblestalk Mushroom in BG3

While exploring the Underdark in Baldur’s Gate 3, you’ll likely encounter the Myconid Village, which boasts several unique characters who can offer you wonderous tales, information on your tadpole, and a quest to find her husband, who was out searching the Underdark for a healing mushroom known as the Noblestalk.

How to start the Find the Mushroom Picker quest in BG3

You can start the Find the Mushroom Picker quest in BG3 by talking to the Dwarven Trader, Derryth Bonecloak, in the Myconid Village in the Underdark.

She can be found directly across from the Myconid Colony waypoint. Image via Larian Studios

She will explain that her husband went off searching for a mushroom called Noblestalk and hasn’t returned, and when you offer to look for him, you’ll start the quest, Find the Mushroom Picker.

Noblestalk mushroom location in BG3

The Noblestalk mushroom can be found in the Dread Hollow of the Underdark in BG3 at the coordinates X:-4 and Y: -62. And in front of the mushroom, you’ll discover poisonous, exploding plants and Derryth’s husband, Baelen, trapped between them all.

To get to this location, head out of the grotto through the South entrance and West towards a vine bridge. On your right, you will see a field of green in a cave, and this is where you need to go. As this area is treacherous, you must select a character who can use Mage Hand or Misty Step and separate them from the group so you don’t activate the exploding plants.

As you cross the bridge, you’ll notice some Knotted Roots you can climb down.

The Knotted Roots are just after the bridge and on your right. Image via Larian Studios

Once you’re down on the next level, head towards the green field, but don’t step in as they can explode and are very poisonous. Once you are near, a cutscene will play where Baelen explains what the plants are and that he needs his bag to get out of there.

To get to the bag, which is located at the back left of the cave near the lit torch, you can either use Misty Step to teleport across or use Jump to get onto the stone path on the left side. You can also get on top of these steps with Enhanced Leap.

It’s best not to walk to the bag as these plants will explode. Image via Larian Studios

Then, you can either look through his bag and throw a scroll of Misty Step to Baelen, or you can throw him his entire pack.

Once you do, he will use one of his Misty Step scrolls to get out from the minefield, and you can return to the entrance to talk to him with either Misty Step or Enhanced Leap. After talking with Baelen, he will reward you with a Scroll of Invisibility and leave to find Derryth.

As soon as he leaves, you’ll find the Noblestalk mushroom on a wall to your right at the location X:-4 and Y: -62. It is hard to see because it blends into the wall so well. Use your “Alt” key to highlight it if you’re having trouble.

To get the Noblestalk, you can either:

Use Misty Step to teleport to the Noblestalk, pick the mushroom, and Misty Step back to the cave entrance. Put out the torch with an ice or water spell or a jug of water, use an Elixir of Poison Resistance, and run and get the Noblestalk. Use Mage Hand to get the Noblestalk.

With the Noblestalk in your inventory, you can return to the Myconid Village and complete the quest.

How to complete the Find the Mushroom Picker quest.

You will complete the Find the Mushroom Picker quest in BG3 by talking again with Derryth. As you do, you’ll learn that no love is lost between the two. Even though she said you wouldn’t be rewarded, she gives you the Gloves of Uninihibited Kushigo.

As this is a magical item, Gale can consume it, but it will destroy them. Image via Larian Studios

While wearing these gloves, you can deal additional damage with Saving Throws and Improvised Weapons. Obtaining these gloves will mark this quest as complete.

How to use the Noblestalk mushroom in BG3

You can use the Noblestalk mushroom in various ways, such as:

Give it to Derryth

Give it to Baelen to consume, as it will restore his mind and memories,

to consume, as it will restore his mind and memories, Keep it

Give it to Karlach, which will get her Inspired

which will get her Inspired Give it to Shadowheart to restore a small portion of her memories and heal her wound.

Getting Noblestalk can be tricky if you don’t know how to bypass the exploding plants and the poisonous gas, but it can be done.

