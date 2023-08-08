Baldur’s Gate 3: How to use Mage Hand in BG3

If you’re familiar with Dungeons & Dragons, you’ve probably heard of the iconic Mage Hand spell. It creates an invisible hand that can be used to manipulate and interact with objects.

Since Baldur’s Gate 3 is set in the Dungeons & Dragons universe, it’s no surprise that Mage Hand is one of the many usable spells, but it can only be learned by five classes—Bard, Eldritch Knight, Sorcerer, Warlock, and Wizard.

I’ve used it on my Warlock many times, and as someone who is deeply invested in the Dungeons & Dragons lore, seeing it come to life with Baldur’s Gate 3’s breathtaking visuals never gets old.

How to use Mage Hand in Baldur’s Gate 3

If you’re playing one of the classes mentioned above and have progressed to the point where you’ve learned Mage Hand, you can use it the same way as other spells—by activating it on your hotbar. This can be done by clicking on it or pressing the assigned hotkey.

As for how to use it effectively, Mage Hand can be used to open doors, pull levers, retrieve items from chests outside of battles or disarm traps, shove enemies into traps, and throw objects at enemies in battles. The list goes on. It’s incredibly useful and versatile.

I love using it to throw bombs at unsuspecting enemies. Not only does it deal a lot of damage, but it confuses and distracts them, allowing my characters to approach them with ease.

Mage Hand is one of those spells that let you be creative. It’s not particularly strong or overpowered, but it can make things easier by giving your character an extra hand (pun intended). Have fun with it and don’t hesitate to explore all the different ways you can use it.

