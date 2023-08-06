Baldur’s Gate 3: Best Wizard subclass in BG3

The mastery of the arcane arts is not without its complexities. In Baldur’s Gate 3, upon reaching level two, an enterprising Wizard must make a very important choice between the eight different schools of magic available.

Each of these come with their own features and only one Wizard subclass can reign supreme! While they each have pros and cons, there is one that shows itself as being far too powerful to ignore.

If you’re wondering when you get to choose your Wizard subclass in BG3, it unlocks at level two. You’ll have to get past the tutorial and maybe an additional fight—unless you take out Commander Zhalk—to unlock your subclass. Don’t fret too much, though, since even on the higher difficulty settings, the tutorial isn’t gonna crush you.

What is the best Wizard subclass in BG3?

In general, if you’re playing a Wizard, you will need to consider taking the Abjuration School subclass. Without any other plan, Abjuration allows you to generate a ward which prevents damage for you and, eventually, allies. Abjuration also has some spells that are great to get for a lower cost, like Shield, Counterspell, and Dispel Magic.

BG3 Wizard subclasses ranked

Eight subclasses? Yeesh, Larian, talk about having favorites! Screenshot by Dot Esports.

That being said, while we are adamant that Abjuration is the best Wizard subclass in BG3 for builds without a gameplan, the other subclasses certainly have merit. Each of them have their own benefits, alongside making their attributed spell school much less expensive to learn from. Here’s our ranking!

8) Illusion

Somebody’s gotta be at the bottom, and sadly, it’s Illusion. The abilities granted by the Illusion subclass, while very fun, don’t mesh perfectly with the game as a whole. You basically need to be given the instances to use Illusion magic to make things like Improved Minor Illusion worthwhile. Otherwise, you’re relying on the AI to do what you want and not randomly notice you. Certainly not a waste of time, especially if you want to try and pick the game apart! But if its your first run and you’re not too sure what everything does yet, maybe sit this one out.

7) Enchantment

We’re already on schools that do great things, just have some awkward parts to them. Enchantment is a heavy status effect school of spells, all of which can be useful. Hypnotic Gaze is a incredibly strong ability that can lock someone out of a fight… As long as you’re locked out of the fight, too. Instinctive Charm is a great ability, but you probably don’t want to be targeted for attacks in the first place. Again, not bad, but requires careful planning and specific scenarios. Not to mention, you’ll sometimes target something that’s immune to charmed!

6) Evocation

Out of all of the spell schools, Evocation has the most numerous options for spells. Fireball, Burning Hands, Lightning Bolt… all will be available for you at a reduced cost. However, the school’s features itself are quite simple. Sculpt Spells is a strong ability for hectic fights, but you can avoid using this ability altogether with careful placement and coordination. Potent Cantrip lets you halve a Saving throw cantrip, but not an attack roll one. Empowered Evocation is very solid, but is only available during the endgame romp.

If your goal is to be a pure combat wizard, this is a fine option. However, if you want to do anything except damage, you have bigger fish to fry.

5) Conjuration

Conjuration spells are especially common in 5E and BG3 alike, making this a good money saver. In addition, its abilities are quite fine. You gain the ability to Create Water whenever you like, which is a lifesaver when faced with fiery situations. Benign Transposition is a good get-out-of-jail card, and Focused Conjuration allows you to ignore concentration almost entirely. All-around good mixture of utility abilities.

4) Transmutation

Transmutation is quite unique in BG3 compared to 5E, in that the Experimental Alchemy ability is really, really cool. This feature quite literally makes you money if you can land Medicine checks! Transmuter’s Stone and Shapechanging also offer you—and your party, as the case is for the Stone—quite a few unique buffs that most classes and spells miss out on. Very solid problem solving archetype!

3) Divination

I want to meet the 5E designer who created the Portent ability and shake their hand. The Divination Wizard gets to influence attack rolls and saving throws rolled near them by replacing them with Portent Dice. These dice are rolled earlier, so you know if you have high or low rolls immediately. The ability to directly alter the fate of yourself and your allies is strong. Altering the fate of your enemies as well is ridiculous. All on Reactions, all without saves! It’s just a shame that the Divination spell pool is a little lacking.

2) Necromancy

Necromancy has the opportunity to completely crack the game in two. While all Wizards can theoretically summon, you must reach level six on the Necromancy school to raise the dead as your servants. In addition, you’re even better at it than most of the casters who can do it naturally! An army of zombies might not sound very impactful, but a shot at a Skeleton is a shot not hitting you. And, as you’ve learned if you ever fought Commander Zhalk, even small attack rolls can take out a high-level enemy if you swing often enough! Your other benefits, being a small heal on kill and resistance to necrotic damage and rare HP-lowering attacks, are both worth noting for their defensive applications.

1) Abjuration

The Arcane Ward of Abjuration is a huge reason to pick the subclass, but we do want to emphasize the importance of Abjuration as a spell school. A lot of the Wizard’s unique utility lies in this spell school. Learning spells like Dispel Magic and Counterspell off of scrolls is fairly important. The Ward itself has a solid HP pool and can consistently soak hits. Spells like Shield restore it’s HP as well, giving you a source of “healing.” Over time, the Ward becomes stronger and can support allies instead of just yourself, turning you into a pool of HP that the party shares. And, since the ward takes the damage, you might not have any healing to do afterwards.

