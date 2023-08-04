Baldur’s Gate 3: How to kill Commander Zhalk in BG3

Even when everyone’s telling you not to do it, sometimes you just got to go with your gut. And your first opportunity to take matters into your own hands comes very early in Baldur’s Gate 3, if you choose to take on Commander Zhalk aboard the nautiloid ship.

The game starts with you breaking free from your prison aboard the ship while it’s being attacked, and your time on the ship comes to an end once you reach your controls. Before doing so though, if you’re feeling up to the challenge, you can attempt to kill Commander Zhalk and earn some powerful rewards before the next phase of the game.

How to reach Commander Zhalk in Baldur’s Gate 3

Following the prologue section naturally will lead you straight to Commander Zhalk, who is at the helm of the nautiloid ship. During the prologue you will fight a few enemies, but most importantly, you have to free Shadowheart before attemping to fight Zhalk. The spells and buffs she provides as a cleric are crucial to defeating this tough enemy.

Before entering the helm, take a Short Rest to replenish Lae’zel’s Pommel Strike and Rush Attack. Upon reaching the helm, you’ll come across a Mind Flayer and Commander Zhalk locked in a duel. Before you can reach Zhalk though, you’ll have to dispatch two Imps and a Lesser Hellsboar. With them out of the way, it’s time to take on Zhalk.

How to kill Commander Zhalk in Baldur’s Gate 3

The good news is that during this fight, Zhalk is still pretty focused on fighting the Mind Flayer, who is also helping you deal damage to Zhalk. You should actually prioritize buffing and healing the Mind Flayer, as Zhalk will turn his attention to you and your companions if the Mind Flayer is defeated. The Mind Flayer has the ability to actually get some good hits in on Zhalk, and has much better health than you or your companions at this point. As a Sorcerer, I found casting True Strike on the Mind Flayer each turn to give him Advantage way more useful than trying to attack.

I can’t believe I’m saying this, but you should help the Mind Flayer. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Zhalk is an exceptionally tough opponent for a group of level one characters to fight. He has 150 points of health, an AC of 150, and resistances to slashing, piercing, bludgeoning, fire, lightning, cold, and poison. He also has 20 points in Strength, meaning his melee attacks hit like a truck.

I’ll get into how to best use Shadowheart and Lae’Zel during this fight below, but as a piece of advice, don’t be stingy with your spells. I commonly hesitate to use spell slots in fear of needing them later, but after this encounter and after you reunite with Shadowheart on the beach, you can take a much needed Long Rest at camp.

With Lae’Zel, make use of her special attacks that have a change to cause additional effects: Pommel Strike (chance to daze), Lacerate (chance to bleed), and Rush Attack (chance to knock off balance). Since Lae’Zel doesn’t have any buffs to support the Mind Flayer, consider sending her towards the transponder early to deal with the other Imps and Lesser Hellsboar, so that you can flee quickly once Zhalk is dead.

that have a change to cause additional effects: (chance to daze), (chance to bleed), and (chance to knock off balance). Since Lae’Zel doesn’t have any buffs to support the Mind Flayer, consider sending her towards the transponder early to deal with the other Imps and Lesser Hellsboar, so that you can flee quickly once Zhalk is dead. With Shadowheart, Guiding Bolt or Inflict Wounds are strong damage spells to use against Zhalk, since they use damage types he’s not resistant to. There is a chance these could miss though, so you could also buff the Mind Flayer with Shield of Faith or save your Healing Word. With your spells spent, use Resistance on the Mind Flayer to give him an extra 1d4 on saving throws, then use Sacred Flame or Fire Bolt to attack.

This fight is very challenging, and there’s a chance you will need multiple tries. If it takes too long to kill him, his level four Cambion minions will flank you and take you out quickly. If you do kill Zhalk, loot him quickly and then run towards the transponder before the Cambions get to you. After he dies, the Mind Flayer may attack you, but I got lucky and the Cambions arrived to distract him.

Proof that I beat him. RIP Commander Zhalk. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Try to get past the two Imps and the Lesser Hellsboar that appear when you get close to the transponder. Even if the other party members are downed, as long as one member reaches the transponder, you all get away safe. If you followed my advice and had Lae’Zel run ahead, you should be in good shape.

Rewards for killing Commander Zhalk in Baldur’s Gate 3

A fine reward for a tough challenge. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The main reward for killing Commander Zhalk, other than the experience, is the uncommon Everburn Blade. This two-handed greatsword deals 2d6 slashing damage plus 1d4 fire damage, and enables three special attacks to those proficient with greatswords.

This is a terrific starting weapon for Lae’Zel, who is proficient in greatswords, or for yourself if you are proficient as well.

