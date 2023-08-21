Baldur’s Gate 3 has an average completion time of 75-100 hours. No, that isn’t a mistake. No, that doesn’t mean a 100 percent completion. It takes that long for the average player to just finish the game. If you’re looking to hit every sidequest along the way, that number will easily reach 200 hours. That means even Act One is going to take a while.

Many people, myself included, have found themselves nearing 50 hours while still in the first act of Baldur’s Gate 3. Currently, I’d say I’m on track for 300 hours. There is simply so much content, and all of it is made with such care and depth that it feels sinful to miss out on even a bit of it. There’s nothing wrong with wanting to hit every quest in Act One, of course. However, it comes at a price—tons and tons of wandering around to ensure you got everything.

Well, we wandered for hours so that you can know with certainty what remains to be done before moving on to Act Two. This is not simply a quest list for Act One—we will actually be going over where your priorities should be.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Act 1 checklist: The Nautiloid

If you’re already through the introductory Nautiloid Mission, feel free to skip to the next chapter, as this obviously cannot be returned to without starting a new character. There isn’t a ton to do on the Nautiloid, however, there is one massive thing.

Primary Checklist for The Nautiloid

Kill Commander Zhalk and loot the Everburn Blade.

This is one the absolute best weapon you’ll find during Act One (including Adamantine weapons. Yes, I think it’s better). The Everburn Blade is a greatsword that deals additional fire damage on hit.

Killing Commander Zhalk is a little difficult alone, which brings us into the secondary checklist for The Nautiloid.

Secondary Checklist for The Nautiloid

Free Shadowheart

Recruit Us

These secondary tasks are only really designed to make killing Zhalk easier—you’ll get Shadowheart in your party after the Nautiloid crashes even if you don’t rescue her at this point, and much to our collective dismay, Us, a quadrupedal brain companion, will not survive long. They’re both great to have for the Commander Zhalk fight, but that’s about all.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Act 1 checklist: Nautiloid Crash Region

We’re counting the crash region as everything before Emerald Grove for the sake of organization. There isn’t too much to do here, but the things that are in this region are ones you definitely don’t want to miss out on.

Primary checklist for Nautiloid Crash Region

Recruit Lae’zel

Recruit Astarion

Recruit Gale

Recruit Withers

Team building is the name of the game here. None of these Companions are difficult to find, with the exception of Withers.

The Crash Site. Image via Larian Studios.

Lae’zel is just northwest of the Nautiloid Crash Site, suspended in a cage. You can either kill the two Tieflings hunting her, or talk them down.

Astarion is directly south of the Crash Site on a hillside. He will attack you, but is easy to talk down and convince to join you.

Gale, in a most Gale-like fashion, will come crawling out of the first fast travel Waypoint you encounter, just north of the Crash Site.

Withers can be found in the Dank Crypt, and will require some fighting and diplomacy to reach. We recommend recruiting the others first, as he isn’t easy to reach on your own.

There is no secondary checklist for this area.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Act 1 checklist: Emerald Grove

This is where things really start to open up. The Emerald Grove is the main adventuring area in Act One of Baldur’s Gate 3, and will bring you to almost every other area in Act One even if you only focus on the main questline.

Primary checklist for Emerald Grove

Meet Wyll

Investigate Kagha

Investigate the Beach

Save Arabella

Meet Mol

Fix Karlach‘s Heart

Wyll is a part of the battle against the goblin cultists when first entering the Grove.

Investigating Kagha is an optional questline that directly ties into the main conflict surrounding Emerald Grove. This quest can be started by searching her trunk in Druid’s Grove.

Investigate the Beach is a sidequest that sees the player rescue a child from a group of Harpies. This quest is obtained by heading northeast from Emerald Grove, and is important for building trust with the children of the Tiefling Hideout.

Saving Arabella is optional when the player first enters Druid’s Grove, but we highly recommend doing so. Not only does this help with meeting Mol, but Arabella also has some very intriguing quests down the line.

If you complete the two side quests above, you’ll meet Mol, who will task you with stealing the Druid’s Sacred Idol. Personally, we don’t recommend doing so.

Fixing Karlach’s heart will come up a few times on this checklist, as it involves many areas. However, Dammon, the NPC that eventually fixes her heart, is located in Emerald Grove.

Druids Grove. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Secondary checklist for Emerald Grove

Investigate the Strange Ox

Speak with Dammon

Steal the Druid’s Sacred Idol

Speak with Alfira

Kill or save Sazza

You’ll want Speak with Animals for the Strange Ox, who can be found just behind the first vendor in at the entrance of Emerald Grove.

Dammon is located in the back of the Grove, and will tell you to collect Infernal Iron for Karlach’s heart.

Stealing the Sacred Idol is an arduous sidequest, potentially causing more trouble than its worth. Definitely an interesting one, though.

Alfira can teach the player how to play a musical instrument. If you’re using The Dark Urge background, ignore this one.

Sazza is a goblin and member of The Absolute’s cult that is imprisoned in Emerald Grove. Whether you kill or save her will not have any tremendous impact on things, but makes for a fun encounter.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Act 1 checklist: Blighted Village

Blighted Village is likely your next area after Emerald Grove, and there is a ton to do here—both for the main questline and otherwise.

Primary checklist for Blighted Village

Complete the Masterwork Weapon

Speak with Lump the Enlightened

Find Scratch

Find the Necromancy of Thay

Find Infernal Iron for Karlach

The Masterwork Weapon quest is started in Blighted Village, but requires access to the Underdark to complete. It will grant a powerful weapon that silences foes on hit. You can choose from a dagger, greatsword, or sickle.

Lump the Enlightened is an ogre with an unnaturally high intellect. You can either recruit him to fight for you, or loot a Headband of Intellect which grants an Intelligence score of 17.

Scratch needs no further introductions. You want Scratch, trust us.

The Necromancy of Thay is a Cursed Tome that will grant a permanent bonus of +1 to all Wisdom checks.

The Best Boy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Secondary checklist for Blighted Village

Kill the Phase Spider Matriarch

Rescue the Gnome on the Windmill

Explore the Owlbear Cave

Open the barn in northeast corner of the village

The Phase Spider Matriarch drops a decent robe for Wizards and Sorcerers. You’ll be in its layer regardless for part of the Necromancy of Thay quest—why not stick around for some bug hunting?

The Gnome on the Windmill is a fun sidequest that does not greatly effect anything plot wise in game.

The Owlbear Cave has a great Speak With Animals option, as well as an interesting lore dump if you bring Shadowheart with you into the cave.

The barn… oh, the barn. You really just have to see for yourself on this one. It has virtually no impact on your playthrough, but it’s well worth checking out. You won’t regret it.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Act 1 checklist: Risen Road/Waukeen’s Rest

This is technically two areas, but they are both so small and close to one another that we’re considering them as one. Here, you’ll find the single greatest companion in Baldur’s Gate 3—Karlach. People may try to tell you Shadowheart or Astarion is better, or that it’s a subjective topic. Don’t fall for this, Karlach is the best.

Primary checklist for Risen Road/Waukeen’s Rest

Anders, a fake Paladin, is a fun and challenging sidequest/Karlach bonding experience who also drops some great loot.

The Burning Inn will start the Rescue the Archduke quest, which just so happens to double as rescuing Wyll’s father.

The Missing Shipment quest begins by fighting a pack of Gnolls on the Risen Road, and ends when you reach the Zhentarim Hideout.

Karlach supremacy. Image via Larian Studios

Secondary checklist for Risen Road/Waukeen’s Rest

Complete Free the Artist

Find the Wedding Dowry

Free the Artist is a sidequest of a sidequest (The Missing Shipment), and is simply a fun world building mini adventure.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Act 1 checklist: Goblin Camp

Goblin Camp is just above Blighted Village, and involves a good chunk of Act One story. You’ll be sent here to kill the three Goblin Leaders, although you can side with them if you so choose.

Primary checklist for Goblin Camp

Rescue Volo

Free the Owlbear Cub

Rescue Halsin

Volo is imprisoned within the Goblin Camp, and is extremely worth rescuing as he can offer upgrades to your character later on.

The Owlbear Cub is, well, adorable. Rescue it and it will join your camp and become buddies with Scratch.

Secondary checklist for Goblin Camp

Speak to the Priest of Loviatar

Take part in the Owlbear Race

Each of these is purely for flavor, although you can make a decent bit of gold from the Owlbear Race.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Act 1 checklist: Putrid Bog

Surprisingly, there is no main quest in this area, meaning you can miss it altogether potentially. It is located in the southwest corner of the map, and has some awesome content.

Primary checklist for Putrid Bog

Save Mayrina/Defeat Ethel

Investigate Kagha

Fighting Ethel the Hag and saving Mayrina is one of the most atmospheric, creepy, and just plain fun sidequests in Act One of Baldur’s Gate 3. You definitely don’t want to miss this one.

The quest Investigate Kagha, which starts in Druid’s Cove, will take you to the Bog for its completion.

What a cutie. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Secondary checklist for Putrid Bog

Speak to the man hunting Astarion

Baldur’s Gate 3 Act 1 Checklist: The Underdark

This area is a giant, and could almost be an act all by itself. It is one of two ways you can progress into Act Two, meaning that despite its size, it can be skipped altogether.

Primary checklist for The Underdark

Find Sussur Bark to complete the Masterwork Weapon

Save Thulla

Defeat the Duergar

Side with a Sovereign

Find the Mushroom Forager

With the exception of the Mushroom Forager, all of these quests actually tie directly into the main progression through the Underdark. If you choose this route, you will automatically encounter them.

Onward! Image via Larian Studios.

Secondary checklist for The Underdark

Explore the Selunite Outpost

Explore the Arcane Tower

Craft Mourning Frost

Find the Noblestalk Mushroom

These are all interesting sidequests that will not have any significant plot impact. There are decent rewards to be found here, but they will be replaced fairly quickly.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Act 1 checklist: Grymforge

We’re nearing the end of Act One now, as well as one of the most rewarding areas. Grymforge is rich with loot.

Primary checklist for Grymforge

Use the Adamantine Forge

Take Nere’s boots

Rescue the Grymforge Gnomes

All three of these main objectives are really just ways to get awesome loot. The Forge is also an epic sidequest.

Destroy it! Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Secondary checklist for Grymforge

Explore Shar ruins

Find the Cursed Monk’s Amulet

While there aren’t any significant rewards associated with doing so, there is a great deal of lore to be uncovered within the Shar Ruins. If you’re a fan of Shadowheart, don’t skip this. The Cursed Monk cannot be completed for quite some time, but is worth doing.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Act 1 checklist: Mountain Pass

The Mountain Pass is significantly shorter than The Underdark, and does not offer nearly as many rewards. We recommend playing the Mountain Pass, then circling back and completing the Underdark and Grymforge before moving on to Act Two.

Primary checklist for Mountain Pass

Complete the Gith Egg Quest

Complete Lae’zels Quest

Loot Blood of Lathander

The Gith Egg Quest, as well as the Gith Creche Quest for Lae’zel, are pretty difficult to miss. The Blood of Lathander is a legendary mace that you won’t want to pass up.

About the author