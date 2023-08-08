Baldur’s Gate 3: Where to find a Sussur Tree in BG3

Finding a Sussur Tree in Baldur’s Gate 3 is a painful task unless you know exactly where to look because it’s only found in a specific location.

Part of the quest to Finish the Masterwork Weapon, Sussur Bark is a crafting component that is required to complete the quest and requires you to venture into the Underdark.

If you chose the Underdark route to the Moonrise Towers, you may have already stumbled across the area you’re looking for. But those who stayed overground have plenty of adventuring ahead of them.

Where to find a Sussur Tree

A journey through the Underdark lies ahead. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Sussur Tree can be found in the Underdark, which is one of the ways you can reach the Moonrise Temple. There are several ways to access the Underdark, including via the Defiled Temple.

Once in the Underdark, you’ll need to make your way to the Sussur Tree Waypoint on the western side of the map.

If you entered via the Defile Temple, you’ll come out at the Selunite Outpost. From there, head north until you reached a ruined town, then head west. You’ll likely pass through the Myconid Colony, another Waypoint to unlock.

The specific co-ordinates for the Sussur Tree Waypoint are X: -49, Y: -138

How to get Sussur Tree Bark

You’ll then have to make your way to the center of this behemoth to get a hold of the Sussur Tree Bark, which may involve killing a few Hooked Horrors and other enemies along the way.

From the Waypoint, turn right and climb the rocks to find a small camp that you can loot for some supplies. Then head onto the branches of the giant tree—be wary of the Blooms, which silence you and prevent spell casting.

Follow the branch until you reach the center of the tree and hold Alt to see the Sussur Bark, which will be shown in orange. The exact coordinates are X: -14 Y:-139.

