Baldur’s Gate 3: How to use Bernard’s Ancient Key in BG3

It’s no secret Baldur’s Gate 3 often has many mysteries and secrets, and the same goes for the Arcane Tower in the Underdark. You can find everything from materials, a useful necklace, a hidden dog food compartment, and an Ancient Key from the Tower’s Guardian, Bernard.

How to get Bernard’s Ancient Key in BG3

To get Bernard’s Ancient Key in BG3, you must defeat him, and although this isn’t too difficult to accomplish, he’s not alone. So, if you have any AoE abilities or attacks, they can be beneficial in this fight.

There are also many high points you can use around the room to gain a high advantage, which is excellent for spellcasters and long-ranged warriors. Once you defeat Bernard and his crew, you can loot and use the Ancient Key from his body.

How to use Bernard’s Ancient Key in BG3

To use Bernard’s Ancient Key in BG3, go to the front door of the Arcane Tower and use Bernard’s Ancient Key to unlock and open it.

It’s good if you haven’t already unlocked the door, I suppose. Image via Larian Studios

I want to say that Bernard’s Ancient Key opens a magical door where you can loot incredible treasures to your heart’s content. However, that’s not the case, as all you can do with Bernard’s Ancient Key is open the locked front door of the Arcane Tower. I wish I were kidding, but I’m really not.

While some people may have lockpicked the front door to get inside the tower, I went through the broken wall on the door’s left and didn’t bother with it. So, if I felt inclined, I suppose I could open the door, but if you’ve already lockpicked the front door to get inside, you can’t use the key at all.

This is probably the biggest letdown of an Ancient Key in BG3.

