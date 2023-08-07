Baldur’s Gate 3: How to get past the Arcane Turrets and inside the Arcane Tower in BG3

If you have ventured into the Underdark in Baldur’s Gate 3, then you might have stumbled across the Arcane Tower, which is a large building situated at the south end of the map. While the building itself is gorgeous, most players are having a difficult time actually getting to it thanks to the Arcane Turrets that block the way.

There are two Arcane Turrets in the courtyard before the tower, and they will shoot blue charges at you if you even attempt to get close to the tower. As such, you will need to figure out how to disarm the turrets before you can think about getting through the courtyard. I spent hours and hours trying to solve this puzzle, but eventually, I was able to.

In the guide below, you can see exactly how to disable the Arcane Turrets and get inside the Arcane Tower in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Getting Sussur Blossoms in BG3

Unfortunately, the solution to get past the turrets is not one that is close by. Instead, you will have to travel to the opposite end of the Underdark to retrieve a plant called a Sussur Blossom. This bright blue plant can be picked from the ground on the northwest side of the Underdark, right near a waypoint called Sussur Tree.

For reference, this location is found west of the Myconid Colony and northwest of the Beach waypoints, as you can see below.

The Underdark map showing the Sussur Tree waypoint. | Screenshot by Dot Esports

At this waypoint, you will find tons of Sussur Blossoms on the ground and on the giant tree branches that interweave their way around the area. Pick one of them and add it to your inventory. Be warned, though, carrying a Sussur Blossom will sap your ability to cast any magical spells, and that goes for anyone near you as well.

The Sussur Blossoms can appear all over the ground and on the tree. | Screenshot by Dot Esports

With the blossom in hand, head back to the courtyard of the Arcane Tower. Just try to make sure you’re not running into any enemies as the blossom will prevent you from attacking with magic. If you do run into an enemy, you can get around the magic prevention by having one character go far away from the rest of your party and make them hold the blossom. Then, when it’s that character’s turn to attack, you can transfer the blossom from their inventory to another character’s.

It’s a roundabout way to make sure all of your characters can use spells during combat.

Stopping the Arcane Turrets in BG3

At the courtyard, only the character carrying the Sussur Blossom should make their way past the turrets and go to the left side where there are giant mushroom petals and rocky cliffs. I recommend this character be someone with the Misty Step or Fly ability or someone who has a high Athletics stat so they can jump far.

Near the large mushrooms and rocks, you will find an opening in the stone wall that lets you jump onto more objects descending down. Keep jumping or teleporting down onto these mushrooms and rocks, as seen in the screenshot below.

The mushrooms you need to jump down alongside the Arcane Tower. | Screenshot by Dot EsportsScreenshot by Dot Esports

Once you’re at ground level, you will be able to blow open a door at the base of the Arcane Tower. Head inside and then interact with the large Power Generator in the middle of the room. Place the Sussur Blossom inside the generator and watch the cutscene play. This will disable the Arcane Turrets, allowing the rest of your party to make their way across the courtyard and enter the Arcane Tower. There were two turrets inside the tower that have now been disabled as well.

Your character who placed the blossom in the generator can walk up the stairs and eventually take an elevator up to rejoin your party. I suggest heading to the top floor of the tower using the elevator as there are some neat characters waiting for you.

