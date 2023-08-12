Baldur’s Gate 3: Where to find the Melting Furnace in BG3

Finish the Masterwork Weapon is an early-game quest you can pick up in Baldur’s Gate 3 to score yourself a sweet new melee weapon. The quest itself can get somewhat convoluted, and it ends with players needing to find the Melting Furnace to complete the blacksmith’s work.

When you need to find the Melting Furnace, you have already secured yourself some Sussar Tree Bark from the Underdark and are now ready to activate the forge. Once you acquire the tree bark, your quest log will update to say that you need to visit the Melting Furnace in BG3, but it doesn’t exactly specify where that is.

In this guide, I will show you precisely how to get to the Melting Furnace in BG3 so you can complete the Finish the Masterwork Weapon quest.

Melting Furnace location in Baldur’s Gate 3

With the Sussar Tree Bark in your inventory, along with a standard Greatsword, Dagger, or Sickle, you need to fast travel back to Blighted Village. At the waypoint, turn around to see the house where you found the blacksmith Highsmith’s note in the first place.

However, don’t go up the stairs and into the main part of the house. Instead, you need to lockpick the basement doors right underneath where a goblin guard is standing (or used to be standing if you killed them). Once the door is unlocked, head inside and keep going down the stairs until you see a fireplace.

The location of the Melting Furnace underneath the blacksmith’s house. | Screenshot by Dot Esports

This is the Melting Furnace, and to use it, you need to click on the fireplace and insert the Sussar Tree Bark in the box that appears. This will make the furnace start boiling. From here, you can combine your normal weapon with the furnace to create a Sussar version of it. Each of the three Sussar variants can silence an enemy when you hit them, which is extremely useful in the early game of Baldur’s Gate 3.

I chose the Greatsword for my paladin, but going with the Dagger or Sickle is just as beneficial for high Dexterity characters as well. Once the weapon is forged, you can take it out of the furnace, and Finish the Masterwork Weapon will be complete.

