Baldur’s Gate 3: How to start and complete the Finish the Masterwork Weapon quest in BG3

As you traverse the lands in Baldur’s Gate 3, you can loot various weapons, buy them from the shops, and make some, like the Sussur Sickle, Sussur Greatsword, or the Sussur Dagger. But starting the Finish the Masterwork weapon, which leads to you crafting these weapons, and finishing the quest is long and arduous.

How to start the Finish the Masterwork weapon quest in BG3

To start the Finish the Masterwork weapon quest in BG3, head to the Blighted Village and into the Blacksmith’s house directly opposite the Blighted Village Waypoint.

You’ll know you’re in the right place when you see the Blacksmith sign outside. Image via Larian Studios

Inside the house, turn left, and you’ll need to find Highcliff’s Journal journal. It’s next to the barrel, roughly at the coordinates X: 31 and Y:428. If you’re having difficulty seeing it, use your “Alt” key to highlight the items in the room, and the journal will be highlighted.

It can be hard to see because it seamlessly blends in with the background. Image via Larian Studios

After reading the journal, you will be given the quest, Finish the Masterwork weapon, which details your next set of instructions. And don’t forget to save; you may need to reload from this point.

How to find Highcliff’s Blueprints in BG3

To find Highcliff’s Blueprints in BG3, go into the next room of the Blacksmith’s House, where you’ll see a giant hole in the floor, with the entrance covered in spider webs. To clear the webs, use a fire-based spell like Fire Bolt.

If the goblins are hostile towards you, you’ll have to kill the one standing by the broken wall. Image via Larian Studios

Before jumping down, ensure you have a companion with a high Perception proficiency because the chest is rigged with a trap.

If you fail the Perception check and attempt to open the chest, it will cause an explosion, damaging your group and destroying a ladder next to it. And this is important because that ladder is the only way to get to a vital chest that contains an Infernal Iron.

So, if you fail the Perception check, reload from that save point I mentioned earlier and try again until you succeed.

Once you pass the Perception check, switch to a companion with the highest Sleight of Hand proficiency, a Dexterity skill. For this part, I used Astarion because he has the highest Dexterity proficiency in my group.

While piloting your Sleight of Hand proficient character, follow these steps:

Right-click on the chest and select the Disarm option first. You only need to achieve a result of 10 or more to succeed. If you attempt to Lockpick the chest before Disarming it, it will cause the explosion, and you’ll have to reload from that save point. After disarming the chest, right-click on the chest and select the Lockpick option. If successful, you can open the chest, but if you aren’t, use your Inspiration to try again.

Inside the chest, you will find three Gold and Highcliff’s Blueprints.

Don’t forget to go up the ladder and open that vital chest. Image via Larian Studios

From your inventory, right-click on Highcliff’s Blueprints, and read them. Doing so will lead you to the next portion of the quest.

How to find Sussar Bark in BG3

To find the Sussar Bark in BG3, you must head into the Underdark, specifically the Dread Hollow, and climb the roots of the Sussar tree, roughly at the coordinates X: -18 and Y:-142, and loot the tree of its bark.

The closest waypoint to the Sussar Bark is the Underdark- Myconoid Colony. Image via Larian Studios

If you haven’t entered the Underdark before, there are various entrances, including the Selunite Outpost entrance in the Goblin Camp or via the Zhentarim Hideout’s elevator. Once you have the Sussar bark in your inventory, you can move on to the next step.

How to find the Blacksmith’s Forge

To find the Blacksmith’s Forge, you must return to the Blighted Village, and you can either take the scenic route by jumping down the Well next to the Blighted Village waypoint, navigate through monster and trap-ridden paths, to finally locate the Forge.

Or you can go back into the Blacksmith’s house, jump down the hole, and head into the next room with the Forge, roughly located at the coordinates X:-447 and Y:-377.

I didn’t want to waste time, so I used the Blacksmith house entrance. Image via Larian Studios

How to activate the Forge

To activate the Forge so you can craft your Masterwork weapon, interact with the Melting Furnace to turn it on—the caption will read that the Melting Furnace is burning.

The Bellows are the wooden device next to the Furnace. Image via Larian Studios

Then you must use the Blacksmith’s Bellows next to the Furnace to heat it even more, but it’s not enough to craft your Masterwork weapon. When you click on the Furnace now, a screen will appear, asking you to combine items.

Add the Sussar Bark from your inventory, place it into the blank slot of the combine card, and click the “combine” button.

The empty slot is where you place your Sussar Bark. Image via Larian Studios

This will cause the Furnace’s flames to turn blue, meaning you’re ready to craft your Masterwork weapon.

How to craft your Masterwork weapon in BG3

To craft your Masterwork weapon in BG3, you must first have a normal-grade version of a Sickle, Greatsword, or Dagger. You can find normal weapons on the weapons racks in the Goblin Camp, in crates or chests, or by looting your enemies. If you’re in a pinch, you may be able to get one of these from a merchant for a few Gold.

It should be noted you can only choose one weapon to craft into the Masterwork weapon—so choose wisely. I chose the Dagger because I wanted Astarion to have the best weapon possible, at least early in the story.

Your Sussar weapon will silence its target, no matter the weapon you choose to Masterwork. Image via Larian Studios

After all, he has the highest Dexterity on my team, which means in the turn-based combat of BG3, he is often the first to strike, and I wanted him to have the advantage. But it’s really up to you which weapon you wish to Masterwork and for which of your companions.

With your normal-grade weapon in hand, return to the Forge, and select the Furnace, which brings up the same combine items window from before.

This time, however, add your normal grade weapon to the mix and click combine. Your normal-grade weapon will be transformed into a rare-grade weapon that will Silence its targets on hit. And this applies to the Dagger, Sickle, and Greatsword. After crafting your Masterwork weapon, you’ll complete the Finish the Masterwork Weapon quest.

Related: Best Baldur’s Gate 3 mods: Graphics, gameplay, and weapon mods for BG3

Whether this quest is worth it is up to you, but you do gain valuable experience and a silencing weapon, so it is decent and can be great in the early stages of Act One.

About the author