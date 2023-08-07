Baldur’s Gate 3: How to find Infernal Iron in BG3

Infernal Iron is an essential part of the story for Karlach, a Zariel Tiefling Barbarian that can join your team as a Companion in Baldur’s Gate 3, and while finding some iron seems like a simple enough task, it can end up being tricky to obtain this particular type.

If you’re reading this article, you’ve probably already added Karlach to your team. So you know full well she is powered by a special internal infernal engine, and just like a car, that engine needs some tuning from time to time.

However, not many people know how to tune up the engine that’s in Karlach’s chest, making the task of taking care of her a little bit difficult. Luckily, if you spoke to Dammon, the Asmodeus Tiefling weaponsmith in the Druid Grove, your character should know of someone who can help Karlach with her predicament.

This leads us to the point you probably are in the story, because you’ve clearly been scrambling around the internet searching for “Infernal Iron.”

Where to find Infernal Iron in Baldur’s Gate 3

The Infernal Iron you need to complete Karlach’s quest, “The Hellion’s Heart” has a couple of known locations, at the time of publishing this particular article. The first, and likely easiest, one for you to hit up will be the Blighted Village, but here’s a list of all the places Dot has confirmed you can find Infernal Iron:

Blighted Village : Northeastern house with a calcified web in the center of the building’s main room (433, 370).

: Northeastern house with a calcified web in the center of the building’s main room (433, 370). Goblin Camp : At the Shattered Sanctum there is a piece near Dror Ragzlin that you can find after killing him.

: At the Shattered Sanctum there is a piece near that you can find after killing him. Reithwin Masons’ Guild: laying on a table out in the open (103, 23).

This piece of Infernal Iron is so out in the open, it’ll have you second-guessing all the times you didn’t check a room for loot. Screenshot by Dot Esports

With players finding Karlach near by the village, it shouldn’t take too long for you to grab her, run to the village and get this piece of iron. The building is in the northeasternmost part of the village, and finding the Infernal Iron will be a convoluted process.

Upon entering the building, you’ll immediately notice a giant spider web on the ground that has four health. You can easily destroy that with any ranged attack. After you’ve done that, jump on into the hole where you’ll find the basement.

You’ll have to sneak your way into this abandoned basement and crack into a locked chest to get this iron. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There is an abundance of chests and crates to investigate and loot, but two will stand out. There’s one that needs to be disarmed to open and another that simply needs to be lockpicked. The one at the top of the ladder that needs to be picked will have your Infernal Iron, but you’ll need to hit a high roll of 15 on your lockpick attempt in order to get it.

Luckily, there are ample Thieves Tools littered around the basement to pick up if you need that one extra try to pry it open. I made sure I had a friend throw me a bonus on my roll through Shadowheart’s Guidance for extra luck too.

