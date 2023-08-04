Baldur’s Gate 3: Should you let Astarion drink your blood in BG3?

Throughout the gameplay of Baldur’s Gate 3, you’ll have to make decisions that affect the development of the story or your relationship with certain characters, as is the case in any quality RPG game.

One of the decisions you’ll have to make in Baldur’s Gate 3 is letting companion Astarion drink your blood or not. After you recruit Astarion, he’ll eventually try to drink your blood at the campsite in a cutscene. It’s up to you to let Astarion drink the blood of your character or not.

If you’re not sure if you should let Astarion drink your blood in Baldur’s Gate 3 and don’t care for spoilers, here’s what happens depending on your choice.

What happens if you allow Astarion to bite you and drink your blood in Baldur’s Gate 3?

If you let Astarion drink your blood in Baldur’s Gate 3, your approval rating with Astarion will increase and it will be easier for your character to engage in a romance with him later in the game.

Letting Astarion drink your blood in Baldur’s Gate 3 will also give Astarion the Vampire Bite action. Here’s what this combat action does:

Astarion drinks the blood of a creature and regains 2d4 hit points. Whoever is targeted will take 2d4 Piercing damage.

If you let Astarion drink your blood in Baldur’s Gate 3, it can lead to the death of your character. The odds of this happening are low, though, as you’ll be able to stop him from drinking your blood twice. You’ll do a die roll to pass those checks and if you succeed, you’ll only take a bit of damage.

If you don’t stop Astarion from drinking your blood in those two opportunities, however, your character will die and you’ll take control of another member of your party. Don’t worry, though, your character won’t be gone for good as you can use a Scroll of Revivify to bring them back to life with one HP.

Astarion is one of the companions in Baldur's Gate 3.

What happens if you don’t let Astarion drink your blood in Baldur’s Gate 3?

In case Astarion doesn’t drink your blood in Baldur’s Gate 3, your approval rating with him will go down. Players were worried that Astarion would die if he didn’t drink their blood, but don’t worry because that isn’t possible.

Should you not allow Astarion to drink your blood, he’ll hunt a wild animal, drink its blood instead, and unlock the Vampire Bite action either way.

