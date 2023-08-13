Baldur’s Gate 3: Best Astarion build in BG3

Astarion is one of the first couple of potential companions in Baldur’s Gate 3 that players get the chance to add to their party, and as a rogue, his best builds require relatively low maintenance when it comes to rests, making him an easy character to bring along with you on your journey.

You can keep track of your progress with him as a character through the questline “The Pale Elf,” and the Charlatan High Elf Rogue comes with a relatively cookie-cutter set of abilities scores that make it easy to know what to prioritize as far.

However, as you level him, you’ll have some decisions to make regarding feats and subclass that will play a major role in how smoothly your combat sequences go, so we’ve got you covered here with the best build options for Astarion in Baldur’s Gate 3.

All Astarion’s class features, explained

As a rogue that you approach very early on in the game, Astarion shouldn’t have a subclass by the time you get to him. He can be found around the Ravaged Beach after the Nautiloid crashes. You’ll probably stumble across him around the same time you find other companions like Shadowheart, Gale, and Lae’zel.

His primary ability is Dexterity, which starts at 17, and he’ll come equipped with 14 Constitution, 13 Intelligence, 13 Widom, 10 Charisma, and 8 Strength. Don’t be fooled, though: despite his average Charisma score, he is proficient in Deception, Performance, and Persuasion.

With expertise in Sleight of Hand and Stealth, Astarion can be used to break away from the group at times and sneakily investigate enemies and their camps. He will also be your best tool for breaking into any locked chests you come across along your adventure.

Should you let Astarion drink your blood in Baldur’s Gate 3?

We have a full guide that explains the ins and outs of Astarion’s bloodsucking ways, but to put it simply, the choice is up to your character. Letting him bite you improves your reputation with him, but it also comes at a cost.

He’s not lying when he says that it will make him more powerful, but it also puts a debuff on your character. It can even lead to your death if you’re not careful. As far as how it affects his build, the buff is negligible enough that I don’t think it’s worthwhile, especially considering the fact that it debuffs your character in the process.

Best Subclass for Astarion in Baldur’s Gate 3

I highly recommend running Astarion as a Thief if you include him in your group composition. The Subclass gives him an extra bonus action starting at level three with the feature Fast Hands.

This allows you to use any combination of Disengage, Hide, or a healing potion during a turn. I find myself regularly sneaking up on enemies for a fat sneak attack and then running away to find stealth again. You can effectively rinse and repeat that strategy to a lot of success.

I even managed to take out an entire room of 10 or more goblins by myself as an ungrouped rogue by utilizing high ground and hiding effectively. This strategy is extraordinarily overpowered, and if used the right way, Astarion can effectively solo entire packs of enemies while the rest of your team just hangs out in a safe space away from combat.

Best feats for Astarion in Baldur’s Gate 3

All characters earn a feat at levels four, eight, and 12. There are a plethora of options, and it can be overwhelming to sift through. But the fact of the matter is that the decision is relatively simple: You want to boost your Ability Score.

Starting out by selecting Ability Improvement is the best course of action early on as you get Astarion’s Dexterity up to 20. After that, you can consider other options. I like Sharpshooter because it helps you execute powerful ranged attacks as you weave in and out of stealth during combat.

Mobile is another good option because it prevents you from provoking opportunity attacks. This makes it so you never have to use a bonus action to run out of line-of-sight and re-stealth during combat. This can be huge if you’re playing Assassin, but it’ll also be a boon for a Thief build as well.

Level four – Ability Improvement: Add both points to Dexterity.

Level eight – Ability Improvement: Make sure Dexterity is at 20 and add points to Constitution or Intelligence.

Level 12 – Sharpshooter, Mobile

