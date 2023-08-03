How to find Astarion and start the Pale Elf quest in Baldur’s Gate 3

Baldur’s Gate 3 offers several companions to accompany you on your journey, and Astarion can be recruited early on in your playthrough.

The High-Elf will be a popular party member in Baldur’s Gate 3 due to his high damage output and unique backstory, while he is also one of the many options for romance.

If you’re on the hunt to recruit Astarion, thankfully, you won’t have to wait too long in your adventure, nor will you find recruiting him difficult.

How to find Astarion in Baldur’s Gate 3

Finding Astarion in Baldur’s Gate 3 is a simple task that can be done near the start of the game by following these steps.

Follow the calls for help in the Roadside Cliffs

Find Astarion southwest of this area

Interact with Astarion

Progress through the dialogue until you see an option to invite him to join you

Approach with caution. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

You can find Astarion in the southwest area of the Roadside Cliffs, near the Nautiloid ship wreckage on the beach. If you’re having issues locating him, travel west along the beach, and you should hear his cries for help.

While he says he needs help defeating a monster, like the others he has just witnessed you kill, it’s a lie. Instead, he pulls a knife on you and starts to interrogate you. Several options are offered during this, though none seem to matter.

The tadpoles in both your minds will interact, which stops Astarion from attacking you. You can then discuss the situation with him, eventually having the opportunity to invite him to join you in your quest to get rid of the tadpoles.

If you have less than four companions, he will automatically join your party. If your party is full, you can instead find him at your campsite when you take a long rest. You’ll need to dismiss another party member and then ask Astarion to join you.

How to start the Pale Elf quest in Baldur’s Gate 3

Simple instructions to follow. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Starting the Pale Elf quest in Baldur’s Gate 3 is simple as it merely requires you to recruit Astarion to your party.

Once you have done so, the quest will begin automatically and can be tracked by hitting “J” to open the Quest Journal.

Your task is simple and merely says to “Continue traveling with Astarion”, which progresses this questline.

