Avenge the Drowned starts off as a seemingly simplistic side quest in Baldur’s Gate 3, but as it is with other quests in the game, it quickly ties into other events. The Waveservants of Umberlee are angry after the death of their fellow worshipper and one adventurer catches their interest. They will recruit you to their cause if you talk to them and the quest begins from this point.

How to start the Avenge the Drowned quest in BG3

To begin this quest, you have to go to the House of the Water Queen, which lies in the southwestern part of the Lower City when you get to Baldur’s Gate. Along the way, you will pass by a harbor area wherein lies the source of the problem that you will soon be tackling. Head into the House of the Water Queen and you will see that a funeral procession is currently ongoing.

Talking to Allandra Grey starts off this quest. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Waveservants of Umberlee are mourning one of their dead, Holli, who was tragically killed in the Grey Harbor. The head of this procession, Flood Tide Allandra Grey, is holding the victim’s last rites when you walk in. Talking to her will lead to her asking you for a donation, following which she will tell you that Holli was killed by a noxious beast that patrols the waters of Grey Harbor.

Optionally, if you have access to the Speak with Dead spell (either via a character like Shadowheart, yourself, or from a scroll), you can use it on the corpse of Holli to gain more information from her. She will tell you that the beast patrols the waters of Grey Harbor and was responsible for her death as well as a few others in the past.

After gleaning more details from Allandra and the corpse of Holli, you can choose to help them avenge their fallen by taking care of this beast for them.

Where to find the Beast in Grey Harbor in BG3

Before we find the beast itself, we will need to know more about it. If you stop by Grey Harbor and talk to some of its residents, they will be cooperative since the creature also pollutes the harbor, killing most of the aquatic life there. One resident fisherman of the harbor will flock to your side by giving you information that will help you take it down.

He will tell you that the beast was spotted near Flymm’s Cargo warehouse to the east of Grey Harbor, so your next priority would be to visit that place. Head down to the depths of the basement to find an underground docking area with a giant submersible next to a certain individual ready to pilot it.

Meeting the pilot of the beast itself. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Redhammer the Deviser is the creator and pilot of the beast, which is the reason why the Grey Harbor is in the state that it is. The beast is no organic creature as the Waveservants of Umberlee thought, but a giant iron submersible developed by Redhammer himself. Talking to him will lead you to learn that the device was commissioned by Gortash as a transport system.

The submersible is responsible for transporting prisoners to and from the Iron Throne, an underwater prison that holds a lot of prisoners captive. You can choose to kill Redhammer right now and avenge Holli or you can put it off till later once you visit the Iron Throne. We recommend the latter because it will lead to gaining some powerful allies in return.

Getting to the Iron Throne

Since this part of the quest is optional, it can be skipped in favor of completing the Avenge the Drowned quest immediately. But, by doing so, you will be missing out on a few potential allies that you can find in the Iron Throne, so it’s best you clear the undersea prison out before deciding what to do with Redhammer himself.

Just know that doing this will incur the wrath of Gortash himself, so proceed with caution.

The Iron Throne is a marvel of architecture to behold. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The next part will detail all the prisoners you can save from the Iron Throne that will help you in your main mission against the Elder Brain. You get only eight turns to save all of the prisoners down here, so speed is of the essence. If you choose to not complete this section of the quest, however, skip down to the next main section titled “Completing the Avenge the Drowned quest.”

Save the Gondians

If you choose to defy Gortash and take down his Steel Watch Foundry, you will need all the help you can get. The Gondians are perfect allies who will help you do that since their brethren are forced to toil in the factory all day long. Their cells are located in the western and eastern wings of the Iron Throne, so send two characters each to both sides to free them.

Save Grand Duke Ravengard

Since the Grand Duke served his purpose, Gortash imprisons him here in the eastern wing of the Iron Throne. Saving him will grant you his help along with the Order of the Flaming Fist loyal to the Grand Duke. In addition, your companion Wyll thanks you for saving his father from his untimely end and you can pursue further romance options with him.

Save Omeluum

The friendly Mind Flayer from the Underdark is also trapped in here. After the choices you made with Omeluum with regard to your parasite back in act one, it is possible to find him trapped down here with the other prisoners. You can find him in the southwestern wing of the Iron Throne and saving him will allow him to teleport back to the submersible immediately, so save him for last.

Now that you’ve freed all potential allies from the Iron Throne, it’s time to escape.

Completing the Avenge the Drowned quest in BG3

Now you get to decide whether you want to turn Redhammer into the Waveservants or let him live. If you came from the Iron Throne, you will find the Waveservants waiting for you outside. If you turn Redhammer over to them, they will thank you and the quest will be complete. If you choose to side with him, the Waveservants will attack you, resulting in an additional battle.

Regardless of the choices you make, the Avenge the Drowned quest ends here. From this point on, you will need to focus on gaining more allies for the final war against the Mind Flayer army.

