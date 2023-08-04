Baldur’s Gate 3: Should you kill Karlach or Anders in BG3?

The Dungeons & Dragons-inspired AARPG Baldur’s Gate 3 contains countless side quests along its main storyline. One early optional objective is the ‘Hunt the Devil’ wherein you will need to kill either one of two characters: Karlach and Anders.

No matter your choice, you are able to complete this objective, but you can miss out on a potentially important companion if you make the wrong choice. If you are trying to decide between killing Karlach or Anders in Baldur’s Gate 3, this is what you need to know.

Hunt the Devil side quest guide Baldur’s Gate 3

Whenever traveling through the Risen Road, you will start the Hunt the Devil side quest. If you venture south on the trail, you will run into Karlach, a Tiefling barbarian. Karlach will warn you not to come closer, though you can passive the situation with either an Intimidation or Persuasion skill check.

After speaking further with Karlach you will learn that she has been infected by a tadpole. You can either choose to help or ignore Karlach’s situation. No matter your choice, you can still side with Karlach at the end of the side quest.

Siding with Karlach will lock you in to killing Anders and his band of Paladins | Screenshot via Dot Esports

Once you travel further into the village, you will meet a Paladin named Anders. The Paladin will tell you about a “devil” responsible for the death of several refugees. Without much snooping around, you’ll be able to determine that the devil he is referring to is Karlach.

From here, you will need to select if you want to side with Anders or Karlach, or you may find some sort of middle ground.

Should you side with Karlach or Anders in Baldur’s Gate 3?

After speaking with Anders, you will be able to select between killing either Karlach or Anders to complete this side quest. Personally, I recommend siding with Karlach. Not only is Karlach a valuable party member but she also isn’t guilty of her accused crime. If you use Speak with Dead on a nearby refugee corpse, you can learn the refugees’ true fate and the nature of the Paladins.

You can bring Karlach to Anders, but it will result in a fight | Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can definitely still side with Anders even after learning everything. The fight against Karlach is considerably easier, although you will miss out on Karlach as a party member and the better reward. Rest assured, either way, you will end up with Anders’ two-handed rare sword.

No matter your choice, you will be able to complete the Hunt the Devil quest. Below are all available options and how to proceed:

Ending How to complete Karlach Kill Anders and his gang of Paladins. Note that you will need to slay all five Paladins, not just Anders, to side with Karlach. After this, you will learn that Karlach is the devil, however the Paladins were similarly messengers of Hell. Anders Go back to Karlach and kill the Tiefling. You will need to behead the corpse and return to Anders for an Arcana check. As a reward, you will get gold, XP, and Ander’s rare two-handed sword.

