Baldur’s Gate 3: Best Bard build in BG3

Bards in Baldur’s Gate 3 are more than just the womanizing musical talents we see in The Witcher. In BG3, they’re poetic, charismatic, and quite versatile as they can deal damage—but that’s not where their strength lies. The best Bard build maximizes these traits while mitigating their downsides.

What Bards lack in the DPS department they make up for in their utility, meaning buffs and debuffs. However, one Bard build stands out in the early stages of leveling and the late game.

Best Bard build in BG3

Bards in BG3 resemble the Bard class in Lost Ark as they, too, can deal damage, although not as much as some of the harder-hitting classes and offer a versatile kit that can support their companions.

However, in BG3, there are many facets to building your Bard, from choosing your race, subclass, background, skills, spells, abilities, level progression, and equipment. And building the best Bard starts with understanding the Bard class, their primary ability, and proficiencies.

Understanding the Bard: Primary ability and proficiencies

Given that Bards are nimble and charismatic, it’s no surprise that their abilities and proficiencies reflect this. But in short, Bards offer these features and proficiencies:

Primary Ability: Charisma

Saving Throw Proficiencies: Dexterity and Charisma

and Armor Proficiency: Light Armor

Musical Instrument Proficiency

Weapon Proficiency: Hand Crossbow , Simple , Longsword , Shortsword , and Rapier .

, , , , and . Hit Dice of 1d8

of 1d8 Combat Inspiration

Song of Rest

Knowing this information before we even pick our race and subclass is crucial because it does help narrow things down and focus on choosing options that will enhance these abilities and proficiencies, which is why this build works so well.

Best Bard build: Race

A Wood Half-Elf is also a good option for a Bard. Image via Larian Studios

One of the best and worst things about Bards is that various races synergize well with the Bard class. For this particular build, the best race is the Tiefling, specifically, the Asmodeus Tiefling or the Zariel Tiefling, for the following reasons:

The Zariel Tiefling race gains access to a Cantrip called Thaumaturgy , which gives you an advantage on Intimidation or Performance checks, which can be game-changing if caught in a pickle.

, which gives you an advantage on Intimidation or Performance checks, which can be game-changing if caught in a pickle. The Asmodeus Tieflings gain Produce Flames, which produce light and deals damage when thrown.

Both of these are great options. However, if you want more of a support Cantrip, choose Zariel for Thaumaturgy, and if you want utility and a little DPS, choose Asmodeus for Produce Flames.

You could also choose Drow if the Tielfings aren’t appealing to you. But unfortunately, with both of these races, you may find that NPCs may not react to you very well. When I was in the Druid’s Grove, as a Tiefling, let’s just say it did not go over well.

Ultimately, your race no longer affects your stats in BG3, so you can pretty much choose whatever makes you happy, gives you a Cantrip you want for your play style, or gives you a great racial bonus like Nightvision.

Best Bard build: Subclass

The College of Valor subclass is currently the best one for Bards. Image via Larian

The best subclass for Bards is the College of Valor, as you will gain the following features at level three:

Medium Armor Proficiency

Shield Proficiency

Martial Weapon Proficiency

Combat Inspiration—this is transformed from your Bardic Inspiration and will inspire your allies and add a bonus to their next Attack Roll, Ability check, Armor Class, weapon damage, or Saving Throw.

One of the best features of the College of Valor subclass is that you gain the Jack of all Trades and Expertise Proficiencies at levels two and three. These add small yet sometimes crucial bonuses to your proficiency checks.

You’ll gain Extra Attack at level six, which means you can get an additional free attack if your first one was unarmed or a weapon attack.

Moreover, because you have such a high Dexterity score, you can now increase your Armor Class by two when you wear Medium Armor, which means you should have a little more survivability. This is great for this defensive support role we’re taking with this build because it means you can focus on buffing and healing your DPS-heavy companions without worrying too much about your health.

Best Bard build: Ability scores

By level 12, these scores will change due to Ability Improvements. Image via Larian Studios

For this Bard build, your Ability scores should be as follows:

Strength: Eight

Intelligence: Eight

Wisdom: 12

Charisma: 16

Dexterity: 14

Constitution: 16

The Bard uses Charisma for its Primary Ability and Dexterity for Saving Throws (as well as Charisma), so these should be the two of your highest scores, and Constitution for additional health and good measure, which is necessary for the College of Valor Bard.

Best Bard build: Background

I chose the Entertainer background for my Bard. Image via Larian Studios

The best backgrounds for this Bard build are ones that provide Charisma or Dexterity skills, as this is where our proficiencies lie, and because the Constitution ability doesn’t have skills. So, the best backgrounds for this Bard build includes the following:

Criminal : Deception plus five and Stealth plus four.

: Deception plus five and Stealth plus four. Entertainer: Acrobatics plus four and Performance plus five.

All of this can be pretty confusing, so if you aren’t sure what the Charisma proficiencies are, they include the following skills:

Deception : Determines whether you can lie through dialogue or actions.

: Determines whether you can lie through dialogue or actions. Intimidation : Determines how well you influence someone through threats, physical violence, or by being hostile.

: Determines how well you influence someone through threats, physical violence, or by being hostile. Performance : Determines how well you can perform and how entertaining you are.

: Determines how well you can perform and how entertaining you are. Persuasion: Determines whether you can influence someone, and it’s generally done in good faith.

Your Dexterity ability skills include Acrobatics, Sleight of Hand, and Stealth. As your Charisma and Dexterity abilities have the highest scores, choosing a background that can benefit from either just Charisma or Dexterity is best.

We wouldn’t, however, choose one with a Wisdom skill—at least not for this build. If we were to choose a background with an Intelligence skill, we would only get a plus one on the check because it’s not an area we’ve invested our points into, so to speak. So, it wouldn’t be worth it. In contrast, it is if it’s a Charisma or Dexterity skill.

Backgrounds are one more layer to your Bard build, and it’s not only influenced by your Proficiencies, but they influence how an NPC views you and how events might turn out, which creates a whole new dimension of storytelling and intrigue.

Best Bard build: Spells and level progression

Unlike the College of Lore Bard, the College of Valor doesn’t have as many spells, but the ones they do have, especially in this build, are well worth using. At level three, when you choose College of Valor, your Bardic Inspiration will change into Combat Inspiration, which is an excellent buff for your companions because it can increase their Attack Roll, weapon damage, Saving Throw, and more.

There are many spells and abilities you’ll obtain on your journey to level 12 as a College of Valor Bard.

Level one

Bards offer more than just healing spells. Image via Larian Studios

Although you could stick with either a debuff or healer role as a Bard, I recommend a mixture of both due to its versatility in healing and casting debuffs on your enemies. And there is something very satisfying about listening to your character throw shade on another with the Vicious Mockery cantrip.

But at level one, you should have the following spells:

Cantrips: Vicious Mockery and Friends

and Spells: Heroism, Healing Word, Tasha’s Hideous Laughter, Blade Ward

Level two

Two of my favorite features unlock at level two, including Jack of All Trades (adds half of your proficiency bonus to ability checks you’re not proficient in) and Song of Rest (provides out-of-combat healing similar to a short rest).

You’ll unlock more level-one spells here, but the one you should choose includes the following:

Faerie Fire: The target turns invisible. What’s more, Attack Rolls against targets require Concentration and an Advantage of six meters.

As your main team will include Astarion, a Rogue, this spell will assist him greatly because Rogues perform so well with an Advantage on their Attack Rolls, and it’s a must-have.

Level three

At level three, you can choose your subclass, the College of Valor, and you will gain additional proficiencies with Shields, Medium Armor, and Martial Weapons. Your Bardic Inspiration will transform into Combat Inspiration.

You also get to choose two skills with Expertise, a class ability that will double your Proficiency Bonus on a skill. Cool, right? If you’re experiencing more dialogue with Persuasion or maybe even Performance, choose these. Or any of the others you love using.

At level three, you’ll unlock several level-two spells, and I recommend either of the following:

Shatter: This will damage all nearby creatures and objects with Thunder damage, and it’s excellent if your team lacks AoE spells. In addition, even if the enemy does pull off a Saving Throw, they still take half the damage.

This will damage all nearby creatures and objects with Thunder damage, and it’s excellent if your team lacks AoE spells. In addition, even if the enemy does pull off a Saving Throw, they still take half the damage. Lesser Restoration: This will cure a creature or character from poison, paralysis, blindness, or disease.

Level four

If you didn’t take Friends earlier, you can take it here. Image via Larian Studios

You can pick a Feat or an ability improvement, a level two spell, and a Cantrip at level four. You should take the Ability Improvement over the Feat and increase your Charisma to 18, as this will improve the effectiveness of your spells.

And for the spell, you can choose the option you didn’t take when you hit level three, or you can pick something else, like Crown of Madness, which instills madness in a humanoid enemy and will make them attack the creature closest to them. You can choose another Cantrip from the previous levels you’d like to use now.

Level five

Level five is a great level to hit because your Bardic Inspiration will be enhanced, and you can gain back all your Bardic Inspiration on a short rest with Font of Inspiration, which means you can use it more often.

You will also want to switch Tasha’s Hideous Laughter for Fear, because it’s a level three spell that Fears enemies hit by it, and they may drop their weapons. It’s a potent crowd-control ability, and you’ll find yourself turning to this quite a lot.

And finally, you should take Glyph of Warding. It inscribes a circle with arcane glyphs on the ground that can trigger spells when an enemy steps on it, and it’s great to use if you’re lacking AoE ones. The hardest though, is that this has seven variations for you to choose from, including the following:

GoW Sleep: This glyph puts everyone within range to sleep when an enemy steps on it.

GoW Detonation: This glyph pushes everyone within range backward when it’s stepped on an enemy.

GoW Thunder: This glyph explodes and deals Thunder damage to everyone within range when an enemy steps on it.

GoW Fire: This glyph will also explode but will deal Fire damage to everyone within range when an enemy steps on it.

GoW Cold: When an enemy steps on this glyph, it will explode and deal Cold damage to everyone within range.

GoW Lightning: When an enemy steps on this glyph, it’ll explode and deal Lightning damage to everyone within range.

GoW Acid: This glyph will deal Acid damage to everyone within range after it’s been stepped on by an enemy.

The downside, however, is that it can also affect your companions. So, you do have to be mindful of how and where you position it and your teammates. But if you can do it right, there’s nothing more satisfying than watching them set off the trap. And even if they successfully pull off a Save Roll, they still take half the damage.

Level six

Level six is where things take a turn for the better, as you can gain Extra Attack, Countercharm, and a spell. As the name suggests, with Extra Attack, you gain a bonus attack during your turn whenever your first attack is either unarmed or a weapon attack.

Countercharm allows you and your teammates within a nine-meter radius an advantage on Saving Throws to help you resist being Frightened or Charmed. And it’s a savior against being crowd-controlled.

For your spell, there are two options you can choose from depending on your play style, and they include:

Warden of Vitality : While you have the aura, you can Restore Vitality as a bonus action to heal yourself or allies within a nine-meter radius. Choose the Warden of Vitality if you need more healing options.

: While you have the aura, you can Restore Vitality as a bonus action to heal yourself or allies within a nine-meter radius.

Stinking Cloud: A cloud of gas is created that is so sickening that it stops creatures from taking action and lasts 10 turns. Choose Stinking Cloud if you need more crowd-control options.

A cloud of gas is created that is so sickening that it stops creatures from taking action and lasts 10 turns.

Like the Glyph of Warding, you must be careful where you place the Stinking Cloud because your allies are also affected by it. So, if you aren’t confident about using it or think it might be too much with your AoE attacks from the Glyph of Warding, grab WoV.

Level seven

At level seven, you’ll unlock your level-four spells, and there is one in particular that you must get—Confusion.

Confusion will cause a group of creatures to attack at random, wander around, and even skip turns. And it’s honestly one of the best crown-control spells and is great to have in your kit. The downside, though, is that it can be fickle. But as it can affect a crowd of enemies, when it lands, it can give you an edge in battle.

Level eight

Once you reach level eight, you can gain a feat and another spell. While there are a few you could get here, these are some of the best:

Dimension Door: You can teleport yourself and one ally to an adjacent location. However, they can’t be medium or larger. This is also a common spell for Gale or Wizards, but I recommend taking it for your Bard so you can solely focus on a more DPS build for Gale.

You can teleport yourself and one ally to an adjacent location. However, they can’t be medium or larger. War Caster (Feat) : To maintain Concentration on a spell, you’ll gain Advantage on Saving Throws. If a target is moving out of melee range, you can now use a reaction to cast Shocking Grasp. This is a Cantrip where you can do between one and eight Lightning damage, ensuring the target can’t use reactions. And this spell gains an Advantage if the target is wearing armor. War Caster is an incredible Feat for the College of Valor Bards because many of our spells require Concentration. So, gaining Advantage for a chance to maintain our spells for longer is very beneficial.

: To maintain Concentration on a spell, you’ll gain Advantage on Saving Throws. If a target is moving out of melee range, you can now use a reaction to cast Shocking Grasp. This is a Cantrip where you can do between one and eight Lightning damage, ensuring the target can’t use reactions. And this spell gains an Advantage if the target is wearing armor.

Level nine

Mass Cure Wounds is a great AoE healing spell, but you can get something similar from an amulet. Image via Larian Studios

At Level Nine, you’ll gain access to level five spells, and while this may be exciting for some classes, it’s not all too amazing for Bards as there are very few high-class spells worth taking for the College of Valor subclass. Even so, there is one you must get: Mass Cure Wounds.

With Mass Cure Wounds, you can heal up to six characters and creatures for between three and eight health. This is useful in battle when you need to heal more than one of your teammates, and it can be the difference between them being knocked down and living another round.

Although I recommend a different amulet, you can equip the Amulet of Restoration. You can get it from Derryth in the Underdark, which will give you a similar spell called Mass Healing Word. Using this spell, you can heal up to six characters or creatures for between four and seven health. So, if you choose another spell here but still want to mass heal, this is an option.

Level 10

Level 10 is the last time you’ll have a “full-Bard” build because there are only a couple more high-level spells that we want to take before starting our multi-class journey. At this level, you will need to take the following Cantrips, Class Features, and Spell:

Minor Illusion (Cantrip) : You can create an illusion that creatures will investigate. This is an excellent out-of-combat Cantrip for sneaking into or out of areas we’re not supposed to be in. And I found it really helpful while looting for “stolen” goods.

: You can create an illusion that creatures will investigate. This is an excellent out-of-combat Cantrip for sneaking into or out of areas we’re not supposed to be in. And I found it really helpful while looting for “stolen” goods. Seeming (Spell): You can Disguise four of your teammates. I love using this, especially when infiltrating areas where I know being a Tiefling would hinder me. Another great way to use this is to make every one of your teammates a Halfling so that you can get through those small cracks and spaces.

You can Disguise four of your teammates. I love using this, especially when infiltrating areas where I know being a Tiefling would hinder me. Another great way to use this is to make every one of your teammates a Halfling so that you can get through those small cracks and spaces. Improved Bardic Inspiration (Class Feature): At level 10, this will improve your bonuses to +1d10

(Class Feature): At level 10, this will improve your bonuses to +1d10 Expertise (Class Feature): You can increase two of your Skills, so add points to Persuasion and Intimidation.

You can increase two of your Skills, so add points to Persuasion and Intimidation. Magical Secrets (Class Feature) : You get to learn more spells Blight: This can deal between eight and 64 Necrotic damage, and plants are more susceptible to it. Conjure Elemental: This spell summons an elemental that will fight and follow you. One of the hardest things I found about playing as a support class is that you often become a target and don’t get much protection. But having an elemental that can almost tank damage for you and deal damage vastly improves your combat experience and survivability.

: You get to learn more spells

Blight is a great spell, and the damage potential makes it worthwhile if you want to do a bit more DPS. If you enjoy having a summoned being to assist you, the Guardian of Faith spell is a great alternative to Blight, which I enjoy using because it offers me another layer of protection. However, I know many CoV Bards that prefer Blight here.

But the Guardian is stationary, and when enemies come into range, it will deal an attack called Strike of the Guardian, and it can do 20 Radiant damage. This offers damage and protection, which means you can focus on keeping your team alive, boosting their damage, and adding debuffs to the enemy. So, if this is a playstyle you prefer, then take Guardian of Faith instead.

Level 11

Once you hit Level 11, you’re going to start multi-classing. Although we have Gale and Lae’Zel on our team, their two classes and Paladin are the strongest multi-class options for this build. Ultimately, though, we want to multi-class and take Fighter abilities as a College of Valor Bard because they have a few abilities that synergize well with this support-style build.

So, from the Fighter abilities, you’ll take Fighting Style: Protection, which is also available to Paladins. This ability imposes Disadvantage on an attack against your teammates when you’re within 1.5 meters of them, but only when you have a shield and you must be able to see the attacker.

As this is more of a support ability it works really well with this College of Valor build, but as you do have to be quite close to your teammates for it to take effect, it comes with a risk. However, your shield and summoned elementals can help mitigate this.

Level 12

Now that you’re at Level 12, you’ll take the Fighter ability, Action Surge, which means you get an extra action during a turn. The downside is that it can be used only once during battle, but it will recharge on a Short Rest.

Although it can be a great ability, if you don’t find it gives you enough value, you can also take Ability Improvement and increase your Charisma levels, which should help with certain dialogue choices and boost your ability modifiers.

Best Bard build: Equipment

The starting musical instrument doesn’t add stats or buffs, so pick what you like! Image via Larian Studios

As you progress through the campaign, you won’t be able to access all the best equipment for the College of Valor immediately. However, many of the best or final pieces of equipment can be obtained early in the campaign. But you can use a few early-game alternatives until you can upgrade to the late-game ones.

The best equipment for the College of Valor Bard includes the following:

Weapon Rapier +1 —Purchase from Dammon, the merchant in Druid’s Grove. You can also get it from Roah Moonglow when at Shattered Sanctum.

Armor Early-Game: (Option One) Leather Armor (from Arron in the Druid Grove) (Option Two) Faded Drow Studded Leather Armor (from the body of a dead drow near the fountain near The Risen Road) Final: Blazer of Benevolence —You gain Remedial Rhymes, which means whenever you inspire an ally using Bardic Inspiration (or Combat Inspiration), you gain four temporary hit points, and it will increase your Dexterity Modifier. This is a reward for completing the quest, Rescue Volo in the Shattered Sanctum.

Head Wapira’s Crown —You gain Crowning Glory, which means when you heal someone else, you gain 1d6 hit points. You get this as a reward from the quest Save the Refugees, but you must accept the gold they offer. Otherwise, you won’t get the crown.

Neck (Option One) Amulet of Restoration —You gain the abilities of Healing Word and Mass Healing Word. You can get this from Derryth at the Myconid Colony in the Underdark (Option Two) Silver Pendant —You gain Guidance, which means you can give Guidance to someone, and they receive a d4 bonus to an ability check of their choice. You can loot this from a skeleton north of the Roadside Cliffs waypoint at the coordinates X:152 and Y:371.

Rings Ring One: Whispering Promise —You gain Blessed Mercy, which means when you heal someone, it will also get a 11d4 bonus to Attack Rolls and Saving Throws for two turns. You can purchase this from most traders, but to get it in the early stages, buy it from Grat the Trader at the Goblin Camp or from Brem in the Zhentarim Hideout. Ring Two: (Early) Ring of Salving—You gain Saviour’s Allure, which means when you restore an additional two healing points every time you heal someone. You can get this from Omeluum (the Mind Flayer) in the Myconid Colony after you complete the quest, Help Omeluum investigate the parasite. Ring Two: (Final) Ring of Regeneration —At the start of your turn, this ring will activate and heal you for between one and four points. Rolan sells this at the Sorcerer’s Sundries in Baldur’s Gate.

Gloves Wonderous Gloves —You gain Troubadour’s Wonder, which means your Armour Class increases by one, and your Bardic Inspiration gains one more use. The gloves are dropped by Mimic in Grymforge, roughly at the coordinates X:-695 and Y:377.

Musical Instrument You don’t get any bonuses, boosts, or effects from your musical instrument, so it doesn’t matter which one you choose.



Best Bard build: Team composition

Gale will be one of the damage dealers on your team. Image via Larian Studios.

With this College of Bard build, you will be the main healer, protector, buffer, debuffer, and general glue that holds the team together. However, you lack damage, which is why the best team members for the College of Valor Bard include the following:

Lae’Zel—As a Fighter, Lae’Zel is terrifyingly strong and can take a lot of damage when she’s built right. This gives you more of an opportunity to be a supportive Bard and play aggressively regarding your debuffs and CC.

Astarion—Rogues, like Astarion, are beneficial both in and out of combat. His stealth attacks can sometimes take out low-level targets in one go, and he can lockpick almost anything. So, he’s a great addition to the team.

Gale—The Wizard of Waterdeep offers great DPS spells and utility, and when he’s multi-classed in the later levels, he is instrumental and downright scary.

While we can say “This is the best Bard build,” it may not be the best for you and your play style. The College of Valor Bard build focuses on healing, protection, crowd-control, buffing, and debuffing, and it may not be as involved or attack-heavy as some may like.

This is why being able to respec your character in BG3 is a nice touch because it means we can try something else, especially if the updates change abilities so much that they need to be added or removed from our kit.

When choosing your character, it’s important to pick something that suits you. But if you want to take on more of a support role with a versatile kit, then the College of Valor Bard build is for you.

