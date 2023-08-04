Paladins are one of the most powerful classes in Baldur’s Gate 3. Much like the Dungeons & Dragons source inspiration, Paladins are best suited for players who want to deal out righteous justice and use divine powers to smite their enemies. Though every playable race can be a Paladin with any ability score, there certainly are some benefits to specific builds.

Along with the devastating damage from your Smite abilities, Paladins also have a unique Lay on Hands spell and Divine Sense. Paladins also have several unique subclasses that correspond with Oaths you swear to. If at any point in your campaign you break this Oath, even that unlocks a new subclass.

Paladins can boast massive amounts of health while similarly dealing devastating damage. If you are unsure of how to roll your Paladin in Baldur’s Gate 3, look no further.

What are the best races for Paladins in Baldur’s Gate 3?

You can make any race a Paladin in Baldur’s Gate 3, however I highly recommend selecting from the Half-Orc, Gold Dwarf, or Half-Elf races.

The Gold Dwarf is undoubtedly the best race that pairs the best with the Paladin class. This subrace gains extra hit points after leveling up. Paired with the Paladin’s already tanky heavy armor build, the Gold Dwarf Paladin is one of the most durable race/class combinations in Baldur’s Gate 3.

The Half-Orc is the best pick for an offensively-minded Paladin. Savage Attacks is an Orc exclusive racial feature which allows critical strikes to deal triple damage. Along with your Smite spells, you can make quick work out of almost any enemy. Personally, Oath of Vengeance Half-Orc is my favorite combination in the game.

Finally, Elf or Half-Elf Paladins will make you a master of all weapons. Paladins already come proficient with all melee weapons and armor. Given the Elven races proficiency with short and longbows, an Elven Paladin can use almost any weapon in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Best Paladin ability scores in Baldur’s Gate 3

Though there are a plethora of builds for Paladins that you can test out, it is assuredly a Strength and Constitution focused class. Pouring points into Strength and Constitution will make you a behemoth on the battlefield, difficult to take down and a considerable damage source.

Not all Paladins follow an Oath | Image via Larian Studios

Given your character’s preference to melee combat focused stats, don’t worry too much about Intelligence or Dexterity. If you have extra points to throw around, I recommend throwing some into Charisma. Given the importance of persuasion, being extra charismatic never hurts, and Paladin spells also use your Charisma stat when you cast them. Below are my picks for the best Paladin ability scores:

Strength: 16

Dexterity: 10

Constitution: 14

Wisdom: 10

Charisma: 16

Intelligence: 8

