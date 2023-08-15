They have some of the best bonuses.

Baldur’s Gate 3 players can choose from up to 11 races, all from Dungeons & Dragons, but most of them have gravitated towards just three—Half-Elf, Human, and Elf—new data released by Larian Studios over the weekend suggests.

Each of these races has between 250,000 to 275,000 players playing them, based on the Aug. 12 community update. It’s no surprise since they are the three most humanoid-looking ones, and they’ve got some of the most impressive racial bonuses to boot.

Half-Elves can move nine meters per turn, are more proficient with weapons like Glaives, Halberds, Pikes, and Spears, as well as Light Armour and Shields, have access to a spell that can see in the dark up to 12 meters, are more resistant to being charmed, and cannot be put to sleep by magic.

Humans have the same maneuverability and proficiency perks as Half-Elves, but instead of the other bonuses, can choose to be proficient in an additional skill of the player’s choosing and have an extra 25 percent carrying capacity.

Elves also have all the same bonuses as Half-Elves, except they are more proficient with Longbows, Longswords, Shortbows, and Short Swords, and are more perspective compared to other races by nature.

The next most popular races are Dragonborn, Tiefling, and Drow—all of which have around 200,000 players. Half-Orcs follow with 100,000, while Dwarves, Gnomes, Halflings, and Githiyanki are the least popular with 50,000 players and under.

As for classes, the data shows it’s more of an even spread. Paladin is the most popular class by far with around 225,000 players. Sorcerer is second with 175,000 players, while the rest fall between 125,000 to 150,000.

Cleric is the lowest outlier, trailing behind on 60,000 players.

