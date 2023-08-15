Baldur’s Gate 3 devs finally respond to outcry for gamechanging customization feature

Baldur’s Gate 3 offers a multitude of character customization features when you first start out, but lacks the ability to customize characters once they’re made—and Larian Studios is looking to make changes there, they admitted today.

It’s been a week since the release of Baldur’s Gate 3, and Larian revealed many interesting stats about the Dungeons & Dragons-inspired roleplaying game and how we’re playing it. And one of the not-so-surprising statistics is that ten percent of players spent at least one hour carefully crafting their characters.

This isn’t surprising. Once you create your character, you can’t change anything; not even simple things like their hair or eyes. So, if you change your mind once you start playing, there’s really nothing you can do, and BG3 players aren’t happy.

Today, Larian developer Michael Douse told fans “things are being cooked” on that front after the player complaints around in-story customization hit a high mark.

Things are being cooked — Very AFK (@Cromwelp) August 14, 2023

Douse’s response has very quickly been welcomed by BG3 players, especially because it will probably make character creation a little less daunting and mean fans can muck around with their characters as they progress the massive storyline—some adventures are taking as long as 100 hours to complete.

The Larian devs have yet to confirm when these features may roll out in BG3, so keep patient on that front.

Related: Baldur’s Gate 3: Can you change your character’s appearance in BG3?

Until then, you can use spells like Disguise Self to temporarily tweak your appearance or even don the Mask of the Shapeshifter if you really need a change.

About the author