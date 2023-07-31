How to become an Oathbreaker in Baldur’s Gate 3

Baldur’s Gate 3 offers so many classes for you to choose from that deciding on your class and subclass can be challenging. And, on top of that, to make things even more interesting there is a secret subclass called the Oathbreaker that Paladins can unlock if they meet specific requirements while playing.

How to unlock the Oathbreaker in Baldur’s Gate 3, explained

As the name of the subclass suggests, to become an Oathbreaker Paladin in Baldur’s Gate 3, you must break your oath, and breaking it differs depending on which oath you’ve taken. Once you’ve broken your oath, a cutscene will play, and you’ll meet an Oathbreaker Knight on your next trip back to camp.

After talking to this Knight, you’ll become an Oathbreaker.

Oath breaking for the Oath of Devotion

If you’ve taken the Oath of Devotion, you must go back on your word and betray everyone whose trust you’ve earned. Examples would be attacking people, like the Tieflings, if you promised you wouldn’t, betraying the goblins in the Blighted Village, or torturing people.

Oath breaking for the Oath of the Ancients

You have to be prepared to kill this cute baby Owlbear. Image via Larian Studios

If you’ve taken the Oath of the Ancients, you’ll need to kill the Owlbear mother and her cub in the cave, free Sazza in the Druid Cove, help bring Mayrina’s husband back from the dead, and kill the paralyzed Tiefling, Pandima.

Oath breaking for the Oath of Vengeance

The Oath of Vengeance is a new Paladin subclass that will arrive on Aug. 3, so I’ll add how to unlock the Oathbreaker with this class as soon as I can.

Oathbreaker features and proficiencies

The Oathbreaker subclass isn’t too different from the other Paladin subclasses. However, some of the essential things you need to know about the Oathbreaker include the following:

Primary abilities: Strength and Charisma

Strength and Charisma Saving throw proficiencies: Wisdom and Charisma

Wisdom and Charisma Weapon proficiency: Simple weapons, martial weapons, and all armor (light, medium, and heavy) and shields.

In addition, you will gain the following actions:

Spiteful Suffering —An action that does between four to seven damage, with additional Necrotic damage dealt over time.

—An action that does between four to seven damage, with additional Necrotic damage dealt over time. Control Undead —You can use this action to control undead.

—You can use this action to control undead. Dreadful Aspect—Unleash a menacing pulse that frightens enemies.

Can I return to my previous subclass and stop being an Oathbreaker?

If you don’t enjoy being an Oathbreaker, you can return to your previous class by returning to your camp and talking once again with the Oathbreaker Knight. While talking to him, you will say you’d like to restore your oath, but to do so, you must pay 2,000 gold. As soon as you do, you’ll return to your previous subclass.

So, if you’re to become a member of the hidden Paladin subclass, Oathbreaker, simply break your oath, and if you want to change back, you can.

