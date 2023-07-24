Like many aspects of Baldur’s Gate 3, you’ll uncover mysteries and solve challenging puzzles, like figuring out how to unlock the Gilded Chest in the Owlbear Cave. This magical chest may be small, but the rewards are decent, so unlocking it is worthwhile. However, like all your actions in BG3, there is a consequence to opening it you may not like.

How to find the Gilded Chest in the Owlbear Cave

To find the Gilded Chest in the Owlbear Cave in Baldur’s Gate 3, you must enter the Owlbear Cave, just northeast of the Blighted Village, a central village for some of your companions. The cave’s opening can be found roughly at coordinates X:85 and Y:444. When you’re inside the cave, you’ll take the left path and locate the chest in front of the statue of Selune.

How to unlock the Gilded Chest in the Owlbear Cave, explained

To open the Gilden Chest in the Owlbear Cave in Baldur’s Gate 3, you must be careful, as it will shock you if you try to immediately. So, you’ll need to follow these three easy steps:

Jump across the chasm and move to the back of the alcove behind the statue, where you’ll perform a Perception Roll. If you fail, return to your group and send another member across until you get a successful Perception Roll. Selune’s Prayer Sheet will appear on the ground if your roll is successful, and you need to pick this up, jump across the chasm to the chest, and read it, which will trigger another roll, but this time it will be on Religion Knowledge. If you’re unsuccessful, give the Prayer Sheet to another character and try again. If your roll is successful, your character will mention the Prayer has been deciphered, and the chest will now be unlocked.

Before opening, I do have to warn you, your actions will have consequences. If you open the Gilded Chest, Shadowheart, one of your romanceable companions, will not approve. I opened the chest because I was curious about what was inside, and I like solving puzzles. But, if you want to end up with Shadowheart, opening this chest may not be a good idea. And if you’re like me and aren’t worried about losing points with Shadowheart or have decided to romance another companion, the chest is all yours.

Once you’ve unlocked the Gilded Chest, you can head down the right path, take on the Owlbear, and get some epic loot for your hard work.

