Baldur’s Gate 3 countdown: Exact start time and date

The release of Baldur’s Gate 3 is taking place at the beginning of August 2023—and fans of the RPG franchise are hyped as ever to dive into the new game.

Many fans, however, are confused about the exact start time and date for Baldur’s Gate 3. The start time and date are usually informed in time zones such as BST or PT, but players from different time zones also want to know when they’ll be able to play Baldur’s Gate 3.

In order to make it clear once and for all what is Baldur’s Gate 3‘s exact start time and date, we’ve brought to you the exact start time in a handful of timezones and the countdown below.

Baldur’s Gate 3 exact release date and time

Although Larian Studios, the developer and publisher of Baldur’s Gate 3, didn’t inform an official start date, its founder and CEO Swen Vincke said in an interview with the Dropped Frames podcast on July 23 that he expected Baldur’s Gate 3 to be playable on Aug. 3 around 12pm CT for Windows PC. The game will launch on PlayStation 5 only on Sept. 6.

If we use 12pm CT as the exact start time for Baldur’s Gate 3 on Aug. 3, here’s when you can play the game in other key regions.

10am PT (NA)

2pm BRT (Brazil)

6pm BST (EU West)

7pm CEST (EU Central)

If you live in APAC, though, Baldur’s Gate 3 will be playable on Aug. 4, according to Vincke said.

1am CST (China)

2am JST (Japan)

3am AEST (Melbourne, Australia)

In case all of that is confusing for you, here’s the countdown for Baldur’s Gate 3 based on the information provided by Vincke.

