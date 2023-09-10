Baldur’s Gate 3 getting performance update, photo mode ‘on the list’

Baldur’s Gate 3 is one of this year’s most successful and beloved games and only grows larger following the title’s official launch on PlayStation this week. But the team at Larian Studios isn’t resting on their laurels, already putting resources into the game’s next performance update—plus whispers of a photo mode.

Larian’s director of publishing Michael Douse responded to a Sep. 7 tweet discussing BG3’s performance on the PS5. While the original tweet indicated the game runs well at the ultra graphics settings preset, Douse confirmed that “even better performance improvements are on the horizon.”

Now feels like a good time to say even better performance improvements are on the horizon 👀 the engineers working on this really had an impossible task, and I’m thrilled people think they nailed it https://t.co/nJyQ23OxNz — Very AFK (@Cromwelp) September 8, 2023

Douse was just happy the port to PlayStation was being received well, describing work on the port as an “impossible task” and that the development team knocked it out of the park.

Additionally, in response to another post pleading for a Photo Mode for BG3, Douse stated that “it’s on the list,” sending fans into a frenzy. Photo Mode allows the user to hide elements of the UI and capture screenshots and images of the game directly. It’s become commonplace for games to ship with a photo mode, allowing players to share their gaming memories with friends.

The BG3 community has been asking Larian Studios for a photo mode as early as the game’s launch. While PC players are able to step around the lack of photo mode via mods, console players will need to wait a little longer it seems before the feature arrives. Douse didn’t give anything away regarding when we could expect to see photo mode in BG3, but at least we know Larian is listening.

It’s on the list — Very AFK (@Cromwelp) September 8, 2023

For those Xbox fans hoping to get their hands on the RPG, you won’t be waiting too much longer. Larian has said plans for the Xbox Series X/S version of the game are expected to land sometime toward the end of this year. It’s also worth mentioning that Baldur’s Gate 3 will feature split-screen co-op on the Xbox Series X but not on Xbox Series S.

