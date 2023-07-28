How to multiclass in Baldur’s Gate 3

Baldur’s Gate 3 is remaining true to the fifth edition ruleset of Dungeons & Dragons, delivering several mechanics and features that some fans thought might not be included in the CRPG. This includes multiclassing, which allows players to essentially take on the abilities of an entirely separate class without having to create a new character.

Multiclassing isn’t how some players like to play CRPGs because they feel it takes too much away from the role-playing experience and too many sacrifices are made with the player’s first class. But other players love the idea of being able to essentially design their own character and take spells and abilities from multiple classes.

If you fall into the latter crowd and want to know exactly how multiclassing works in Baldur’s Gate 3, keep reading the guide below.

How multiclassing works in Baldur’s Gate 3

What multiclassing allows you to do in Baldur’s Gate 3 is take abilities from different classes and apply to them the one you started out the game with. So, for example, if you’re playing as a Paladin but also want some of the Fighter’s abilities, you can put a point in the Fighter class when you level up. This will keep you as a Paladin but now you’ll have some of the Fighter’s proficiencies as well.

In the fifth edition ruleset of D&D, the main drawback to multiclassing is that you must have a 13 in a class’ Ability Score to multiclass with it. This means if you wanted to put points into the Wizard, you need to have a 13 Ability Score in Intelligence. As such, this has prevented many players from choosing to multiclass since putting that many points in another ability is sometimes more trouble than it’s worth.

Luckily, developer Larian Studios has foregone that restriction, allowing players to multiclass with whatever class they want, regardless of its Ability Score. Basically, from the very beginning of Baldur’s Gate 3, you can pick a new class that you want to use when you level up. Simply put that level into the new class and you will have a multiclass character.

While you will keep all of your proficiencies and abilities from your existing class, your new secondary class will come with some limitations. For example, your new class will receive reduced Weapon and Armor Proficiencies.

Because of these limitations, and the other pitfalls that come with putting levels into another class, it’s not totally recommended to multiclass in Baldur’s Gate 3 unless you truly understand everything that it entails. Ideally, you want to ensure that the classes you’re choosing to put levels into synergize well with one another.

You also want to pay attention to the Ability Score of the new class you want to use. While you technically can multiclass with a class that you have a lower Ability Score in, your attacks and spells won’t be nearly as effective as if you multiclassed with a class you have a higher Ability Score in. As an example, if you only had six points in Intelligence but wanted to multiclass with the Wizard, your spells would be inaccurate and not deal a ton of damage.

The best strategy with multiclassing is to find one other class that synergizes well with your existing one and put levels into each where it makes the most sense.

Some of the best multiclass builds in Baldur’s Gate 3 include the following:

The Sorlock – Sorcerer and Warlock

– Sorcerer and Warlock The Sorcadin – Sorcerer and Paladin

– Sorcerer and Paladin The Gloomssassin – Rogue and Ranger

These classes synergize well with each other, building off of each other’s strengths and feature abilities that complement the other class’ main ability. Of course, Baldur’s Gate 3 is a role-playing game for a reason, and there is no truly wrong way to play. You can experiment with certain builds in the game and see what works best for you.

