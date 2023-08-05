Baldur’s Gate 3: Best multiclass builds in BG3, ranked

Baldur’s Gate 3 pulls quite a few rules from Dungeons & Dragons 5E, with one of the most complex rules being multiclassing—the ability to pull attributes of multiple classes together to make something unique to your character. This system has the capacity to break BG3 open. But, if you’re new to the system, then some guidance might help you make a multiclass build worth saluting!

To summarize, a “multiclass” in Baldur’s Gate 3 involves taking a character who begins as one class and adds an additional class. This additional class is hampered compared to the original, gaining fewer starting proficiencies and outright negating some bonuses.

However, the class’s features and traits are added to your character almost verbatim. Some class features, such as Channel Divinity or Extra Attack, do not stack.

When should you multiclass in Baldur’s Gate 3?

The option to add a class is at the top left of the level-up screen. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

To multiclass in Baldur’s Gate 3, upon leveling up, click the “+” icon in the upper-left of the class addition tables. This will bring up another class choice—like the one you saw when you made your character in the first place—where you can add the first level of another class to your character. After you have your second class, either option can be found in the same menu location.

You can only level up one class at a time. So, if you are a Sorcerer Level One/Fighter Level One, your next level will either bump one of those classes to two (Sorcerer Two/Fighter One or Sorcerer One/Fighter Two) or add an additional class to the build.

However, before you add another class to your character in BG3, you must consider what you will be losing out on. BG3 goes to level 12, which is plenty of time. But, losing class features from a single class can be detrimental. For instance, all characters lose the opportunity to choose a Feat at level 12 if they choose to multiclass even once.

That being said, most of the time, one or two levels in an alternative class will be worth more than the feat or level 11 ability that a class offers. 5E and BG3 are quite front-loaded, with many classes getting their strongest abilities in the first few levels. From there, consistency reigns.

There are a few things to keep in mind when making a Multiclass Character.

Ability Scores: While Baldur’s Gate 3 does not have any prerequisites for multiclassing, it is a good idea to ensure that you have the ability scores to make a class palatable. For instance, a Bard with 10 Charisma only gets a single use of Bardic Inspiration. However, if it is multiclassed into a character with 16 Charisma, that’s three Bardic Inspirations—much handier! Ensure that your character has the right stats to make the aggressive parts of the class work. Supportive elements do not need nearly as high attributes.

Best multiclass builds in BG3

That being said, here are some of our options for builds that you can pull into your Baldur’s Gate 3 campaign. These builds can also serve as inspiration for your character, in case you like part of it but want to experiment with more levels in one place or fewer levels in another.

Because there are infinite multiclass options, here are nine of our favorite. Feel free to tinker with the levels on one class or the other, or try your own! These are just some builds that we personally enjoy quite a lot.

9. Monk Two/Cleric 10

For a high-dexterity build, a Monk/Cleric can be a beast on the frontlines of the battlefield. We only recommend this build in situations where the party is too reliant on heavier armor to begin with. By investing two levels in Monk, you’re dropping sixth-level spell slots to add Wisdom to your AC, gain Disengage as a bonus action, and gain some additional movement speed. This also makes the Cleric even hungrier for Short Rests, which aren’t a terrible thing to want. You could go Monk to three to unlock a Way, such as Open Hand, but we recommend getting Divine Intervention instead. Your Ki is for emergencies, usually.

Our Cleric is a frontliner, so we’ll likely want a domain that goes with that. Life will work for our case, since… well, we’re going to need the healing.

However, before you go on this path, losing those spells slots and endgame spells are a price that you shouldn’t pay without really thinking about it. This turns a Monk into a very high-defense support caster. If you’d prefer a build where you get the War Cleric’s insane accuracy with the Monk’s precise damage, swapping it to Monk 10/Cleric Two can give you hilarious results.

8. Druid 10/Cleric Two

What do two levels of Cleric do for a Druid? Low-level magic and domains, to start. Low-level magic is one of the weakest aspects of Druids, and Clerics kill it. Shield of Faith is one of the best concentration spells in the game, allowing them to give a flat plus-two to AC with no ifs, ands, or buts. The War Domain gives the Druid martial weapons, such as Longbows, to contend with enemies from a distance in the early game. It also gives us an edge in Channel Divinity, bringing a plus 10 to major attack rolls and saving us some headaches against Undead.

That being said, this is low on our rankings for a reason. While the synergy between Cleric and Druid is fairly straightforward, Druid doesn’t need too much of what a Cleric has to offer. We’re losing the last level of Druid spells for Channel Divinity—a fair trade, but often unnecessary. We also don’t put too much stock in Druid, since it is far too unique for multiclassing.

7. Paladin Seven/Bard Five

Okay, hear me out here.

The Bard gets a lot of flak for being a pretty dedicated class. However, the Paladin only really needs six levels to be in a good spot. By flexing Bard to five, you get two things that a Paladin actually kind of wants:

Consistent Bonus Actions in Bardic Inspiration and Healing Word .

. More spells to burn on Smite.

This strange support build for Paladin stays on the frontlines by spending their first few levels on Pally, jumping over to Bard to get Bardic Inspiration, finishing out Pally, and bringing Bard to level five. The Pally should take the Oath of Devotion—a support subclass with great offensive defense—and the Bard College should be Valour, an offensive subclass with the ability to turn Bardic Inspiration into damage or AC and saving throws.

6. Warlock Two/Sorcerer 10

For those who are big fans of 5E, they might recognize at least these two names together as the start of the “Coffeelock,” an infamous build. The Sorcerer works well with the Warlock by default. If you’re just starting the run, grab Fiend Warlock for better armor proficiency and access to Eldritch Blast early.

Since Eldritch Blast scales with spellcaster level, you can basically ignore Warlock for the rest of the game. You’ll want to get to level two for the Agonizing Blast option and any invocation you’d like. Beguiling Influence is a great option for the party’s “Face,” or the person who does the talking.

Then, you hard-pivot to Sorcerer! Sorcerer lets you augment your spells with Metamagic and lets you use Font of Power to turn Warlock spell slots into Sorcery Points. Then, you can turn those points into spell slots. The cycle is legendary for a reason, but with forced Long Rests due to your party comp, it’s not going to break much. Still, combining a Sorcerer list with Warlock’s fantastic damaging cantrip and Hex can be a great, great thing.

5. Fighter Eight/Barbarian Four

Sometimes, you just need to punch someone in the nose. Barbarian Four gets three Rages, Berserker, and a feat. Frenzy is an absurdly powerful ability to have for a two-handed brawler, featuring massive damage, a consistent Bonus Action, and more. By pumping Champion Fighter to eight, you’ll get a high crit chance, Remarkable Athlete for feats of strength, and just a ton more feats. Just so many feats. Those feats should go into making Strength as high as possible and bumping Con with things like Tough.

4. Fighter Three/Ranger Nine

Ranger is well-known as one of the worst classes in 5E. Despite this, they do have a few abilities that we can work with. Mainly, the Hunter subclass provides the Ranger with absurd damage, thanks to Colossus Slayer. Work with Bounty Hunter to make Entangling Strike exceptionally dangerous, then ally into them with high-damage (and high accuracy) attacks! Thanks to Action Surge and Champion, you will decimate foes with your bow. Make sure to take the Archery Fighting Style, as well as Defense for the Fighter.

3. Barbarian Five/Rogue Seven

While the sneaky-mad build might not seem that impressive on the front, the Berserker’s Frenzy is absolutely absurd. The goal of this build is to get Extra Attack on your Barbarian and use Frenzy’s improvised weapon bonus action twice. This means you get to swing four times, once even with Sneak Attack. If you’d prefer, you can go Barbarian Nine and Rogue Three, but Rogue offers more damage and utility at higher levels. Reckless Attack guarantees advantage on all nine of those attack rolls, after all.

If you’re worried about the Barbarian needing to use Dexterity, don’t be too afraid. Finesse weapons use the better of your Strength or Dexterity. But, if you want that Sneak Attack die, you must use a Finesse weapon.

2. Paladin Three/Sorcerer Two/Warlock Seven

This build might seem similar to the one above. However, instead of a caster, we are going to slam people with Smites. Our Paladin, which is our first class, gives us Divine Smite and a Fighting Style, alongside some impactful low-level spells. If you want the third level, you can also take Vengeance for a high-damage rush down build.

The two levels in Sorcerer (for our case, Storm Sorcery works the best for the flight) are mainly for Metamagic and Power Font. Metamagic will be Distant and Extended since we just won’t have many Sorcery Points.

Then, you fill out the rest of the levels with Warlock. We don’t want to invest entirely into Sorcerer since those d6’s add up quite quickly. Fiend Warlock provides us temporary HP, a fantastic ranged option in Eldritch Blast, and some great Invocations to work with.

That being said, you can tweak your levels in Paladin and Warlock at your leisure. The Sorcerer is in here to give us power in Metamagic and Spell Points, but the Paladin and Warlock can really be interchangeable: Paladin for more generic defensive abilities, Warlock for a better offense.

1. Fighter Two/Wizard 10

Have you ever seen what a Wizard can do with a single action? Now, can you imagine if they can do that twice in a round? You’ve not lived as a caster until you’ve performed an Action Surge double Fireball into a room of 10 panicking goblins.

A start in Fighter might sound lame, but we want that Heavy Armor and we aren’t getting it many other ways. Wizard takes the show for the rest of the time until we want to invest in Action Surge. That’s usually around Fighter One/Wizard Five, since Wizard Five is when their offensive spells come into play. Since the concept of this wizard is a deranged caster, we’re going to want the Evocation school. We’ll also want to pump Intelligence like crazy to make sure enemies fail their saves.

This list emphasizes the combat power and out-of-combat utility that multiclassing can offer. However, this is a dangerous path to walk. The standard class builds can keep up fine, especially in the lower difficulties of BG3.

