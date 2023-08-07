How Pact of the Blade works in Baldur’s Gate 3

Baldur’s Gate 3 couldn’t fit in every single aspect of Dungeons & Dragons 5th Edition. Some things got left behind, such as the many different Warlock Patrons you can otherwise call. However, that allowed some mechanics to grow very strong, like the BG3 Pact of the Blade. This option, available to Warlocks from level three, allows the class a ton of melee options. So, what does it do, and why is it so powerful to consider?

The Pact of the Blade is the Warlock class feature unlocked at level three, alongside second-level spells.

How does Pact of the Blade work in BG3?

If you select Pact of the Blade, you are able to bond with a weapon you are using or summon a melee weapon. Options for the summon feature include a Battleaxe, Glaive, Greatsword, Rapier, Trident, or Warhammer. While they are bound to you, any weapon that uses Charisma for their swings, rather than Strength or Dexterity.

With the Pact of the Blade, the Warlock will always be armed and ready for melee fights. The best weapons to summon are the Glaive (if you have Polearm Master), the Greatsword (if you don’t), or the Battleaxe/Warhammer (one-handed).

Warlocks with Pact of the Blade are quite good at melee attacks since they can use Charisma instead of their (likely) lower Strength or Dexterity stats.

You can make any build into a Charisma machine, theoretically! This includes ranged weapons. Though typically, Eldritch Blast outpaces any ranged weapon you could come across.

In addition, if you take the Pact of the Blade, at level five, you get to make an Extra Attack. This functions like the Fighter or Barbarian Extra Attack and is a great way to keep your melee damage very high.

When should I take Pact of the Blade in BG3?

When facing down a minotaur, you better hope you have a good relationship with your patron. Image via Larian Studios.

The Warlock has a few things to check off before dedicating themselves to the blade. First, make sure your party can handle a melee warrior clogging the frontlines—you really don’t want more than two melee characters since bosses have gigantic, high-damage areas of effect that you don’t want to get slammed by. Then, you should consider taking Pact of the Blade if you are a Shield Dwarf or Githyanki, since those races give Medium Armor Proficiency and will let you pump Constitution and Charisma without losing too much AC. Alternatively, you can go for a high Dexterity build with Light Armor.

If you want to be a Pact of the Blade in a largely melee party, try to spread out or have one melee character be purely defensive, like a Devotion Paladin. You can really eat a ton of damage otherwise. Fiend Warlocks make the best Pact of the Blade Warlocks since that extra HP comes in handy far too often. The Fiendish Vigor invocation is also handy.

That being said, if your party has only a single or even no melee characters, the Pact of the Blade is really good. Holding chokepoints and forcing enemies to move awkwardly is important in BG3. In addition, having awesome Bonus Action abilities like Flourish lets you have a larger impact on a fight than just shooting Eldritch Blast every turn.

However, even if you want to dedicate yourself to melee combat, do yourself a favor and take Agonizing Blast. Having a 1d10+Charisma ranged option that shoots up to three times at level 11 is far too strong to ignore. For turns where you can’t reach your target, you can still dome them for something approaching 35 damage without breaking a sweat. At level 12, you can finish up your build with the Lifedrinker Invocation, since you’re already very good at melee attacks.

The Pact of the Blade Warlock will often be in danger and should consider defensive spells to stay alive. Spells like Hex and Armor of Agathys are useful if you plan on rocking the frontlines and dealing loads of damage.

Pact of the Blade Warlocks are an amazing multiclass option, too! Starting Paladin and going three levels into Warlock will let you ignore all stats except Constitution and Charisma. And, since Paladins have such good Charisma-based abilities, that’s a recipe for success!

