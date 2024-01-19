Baldurs Gate 3: Best College of Swords Bard build in BG3

Bards are among the best classes in Baldur’s Gate 3. Much like their D&D counterparts, Bards offer incredible versatility, with the College of Swords subclass providing unmatched damage and utility.

Bards are often associated with music and Bardic Inspiration, but the class goes much deeper than that. The College of Swords that enables Bards with both incredible damage abilities and an entire spellbook to learn from. Here is our pick for the best College of Swords Bard build in Baldur’s Gate 3.

College of Swords Bard subclass summary in BG3

Being a Bard comes with musical proficiency, high dex, and much, much more

The College of Swords subclass is a great option for players that want a melee fighter with plenty of spells. Your Bardic Inspiration can be used on Blade Flourishes, which give an extra attack per action. Coupled with the Fighter’s level two Action Surge, you can get four attacks or spells in one turn per short rest.

The College of Swords still keeps many traditional Bardic features, such as Song of Rest or Fonts of Inspiration, which can both heal and give your allies advantage. You will mostly wear light to medium armor while also wielding one-handed or versatile weapons.

While your choice of spells is entirely up to you, I find it best to prioritize spells that either give you advantage or impose a disadvantage on enemies. While you certainly can invest into heavy damage spells such as Fireball, I think it’s better for the Bard to take utility-based spells such as Dimension Door or Invisibility.

College of Swords Bard level progression in BG3

This subclass is one of the best melee and spellcasting combinations in BG3

As with all classes, you will slowly unlock the unique and powerful assets of your class as you level your character. Blade Flourish, Jack of All Trades, and Magical Secrets are all major facets of the class that you might want to know before getting started.

Below is a list of what is unlocked throughout the 12 Bardic levels, as well as what we recommend to pick up along the way. Note that this build suggests that you take two levels of Fighter as well which can occur at either the beginning or the end of your journey:

Level Unlocks Suggestion One Gain three Bardic Inspiration charges

Gain two First Level Spell Slots

Gain two Cantrips

Gain four Spells Cantrips – Friends, Mage Hand

Spells – Faerie Fire, Healing Word, Longstrider, Speak With Animals Two Gain Song of Rest

Gain Jack of All Trades

Gain one First Level Spell Slot

Gain one Spell Spell – Disguise Self Three Choose Subclass

Choose Fighting Style

Choose Expertise

Gain one Spell

Gain one First Level Spell Slot

Gain two Second Level Spell Slots Subclass – College of Swords

Expertise – Deception, Persuasion

Fighting Style – Two Weapon Fighting

Spell – Cloud of Daggers Four Ability Score Improvement or Feat

Gain one Cantrip

Gain one Spell

Gain one Second Level Spell Slot Ability Score – Add two points to Dexterity

Cantrip – Minor Illusion

Spell – Invisibility Five Gain one Bardic Inspiration

Font of Inspiration

Gain one Spell

Gain one Third Level Spell Slot Spell – Plant Growth Six Countercharm

Gain an extra attack

Gain one Spell

Gain one Third Level Spell Slot Spell – Silence Seven Gain one Spell

Gain one Fourth Level Spell Slot Spell – Greater Invisibility Eight Ability Score or feat

Gain one Bardic Inspiration

Gain one Spell

Gain one Fourth Level Spell Slot Ability Score – Add two points to Dexterity

Spell – Dimension Door Nine Gain one Spell

Gain one Fourth Level Spell Slot

Gain one Fifth Level Spell Slot Spell – Greater Restoration 10 Gain one Spell

Choose an Expertise

Gain Magic Secrets

Gain one Cantrip

Gain one Spell

Gain one Fifth Level Spell Slot Expertise – Performance, Perception

Magical Secrets One (Fighter) Gain Second Wind

Choose Fighting Style Fighting Style – Archery Two (Fighter) Action Surge N/A

Best College of Swords Bard Background in BG3

Like almost all other Bard subclasses, the best background for the College of Swords is the Entertainer Background. This gives you proficiency in Acrobatics and Performance. Alongside the Expertise that you will earn in later levels, you will have very few skill checks that you are not either proficient or an expert at.

The Guild Artisan and Soldier backgrounds also provide solid foundations for the class, but Entertainment remains the best for making your Bard a more well-rounded character.

Best College of Swords Bard Race in BG3

Wood Elves have high movement speed, which is very useful for this dexterous class

The best race for the College of Swords Bard is the Wood Elf. I prefer this combination as Wood Elves have the Fleet of Foot passive, which gives you extra movement. Fey Ancestry can also give you access to movement-based spells such as Misty Step, which are also incredibly useful.

If you do not want to roll an elf, then Zariel Tiefling is the second-best pick. The race’s Darkvision and immunity to fire are both incredibly useful traits. Searing Smite and Branding Smite are two high-damage options that you can use regularly with your Blade Flourish ability.