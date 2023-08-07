Baldur’s Gate 3: Which Warlock Pact should you choose in BG3?

Warlocks in Baldur’s Gate 3 get their powers by making a pact with a demon. Those who pick them will need to choose from one of three demons—The Archfey, The Fiend, and The Great Old One. Think of them as subclasses that gain access to a unique spell or buff.

The Archfey can use Fey Presence to charm or frighten enemies. The Fiend receives the Dark One’s Blessing, which allows them to temporarily gain health whenever they kill an enemy. The Great Old One afflicts enemies with Mortal Reminder whenever a critical hit lands, frightening them for one turn unless they successfully roll a Wisdom Saving Throw.

You’ll also need to pick one of three Warlock Pact Boons at level three; Pact of the Blade, Pact of the Chain, and Pact of the Tomb. They add extra skills that further specialize the class depending on your playstyle.

Pact of the Blade lets you summon a pact weapon or bind the one you’re currently using to make it magical, which makes them scale with Spellcasting Ability instead of Strength or Dexterity. Pact of the Chain lets you summon a fey spirit in the form of an animal, imp or quasit to do your bidding. Pact of the Tomb lets you use The Book of Shadows to cast Guidance, Thorn Whip, and Vicious Mockery.

They’re all fine, but some work better than others—especially when used in certain combinations.

Which Warlock Pact should you choose in Baldur’s Gate 3?

The best Warlock Pact is The Fiend. Being able to temporarily gain four health after every kill is handy. It might not sound like much, but it adds up when you’re plowing through multiple enemies.

The Great Old One is the next best, followed by The Archfey. The extra curveball they throw at enemies can make a world of difference, but in the long run, they lose out to The Fiend.

Which Warlock Pact Boon should you choose in Baldur’s Gate 3?

The best Warlock Pact Boon is Pact of the Blade, especially when paired with The Fiend. It will finish off weakened enemies for you and help you rack up temporary health points. Pact of the Chain works well with The Great Old One, too. Mortal Reminder’s frightening effect will stop enemies in their tracks every critical hit, allowing the fey spirit to wreak havoc.

Warlock is a versatile class. It’s a little harder to play than the best starting classes, but it pairs well with others via multiclassing. Sorcerer is an excellent choice.

