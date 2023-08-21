Baldur’s Gate 3: Best Jaheira build in BG3

A companion that you can pick up later in your journey in Baldur’s Gate 3 is Jaheira, who is an incredibly powerful Druid.

With high damage output, healing capabilities, and an array of spells, Jaheira is an all-rounder who can fit into any combat situation, boasting high survivability to make sure you can keep the fight going.

Capable of transforming into various animal forms, Jaheira is highly customizable for your gameplay, though we highly recommend this build to maximize her effectiveness.

Best Jaheira subclass and spell choices in BG3

Circle of the Moon is the best subclass for Jaheira, allowing you to focus on transforming into a Beast using the Wild Shape ability to benefit from high damage output, though you can still cast spells.

With the Circle of the Moon, Jaheira has high damage output and survivability, as well as providing a boost to other members of your party.

At level four, opt for Ability Improvement and increase Wisdom to 18. At level eight, take the War Caster Feat, then use Ability Improvement at level 12 to maximize Wisdom.

Best Jaheira level progression in BG3

Spread your spells wisely. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In the table below, you can see the spells we recommend you pick with Jaheira when you level up.

Level one Healing Word, Ice Knife, Thunderwave, Cure Wounds Level two Entangle Level three Flaming Sphere Level four Heat Metal Level five Call of Lightning, Sleet Storm Level six Gust of Wind Level seven Ice Storm, Conjure Woodland Being (Drop Gust of Wind) Level eight Confusion Level nine Mass Cure Wounds, Conjure Elemental (Drop Conjure Woodland Being) Level 10 Insect Plague Level 11 Heroes’ Feast, Heal Level 12 Stoneskin

Best weapons, gear, and armor for Jaheira in BG3

As Jaheira has plenty of Healing spells to use, Wapira’s Crown is a great choice as this restores 1d6 hit points when healing another.

Glowing Shield is another solid choice for Jaheira, as it provides eight hit points, once per short rest, if you are below 50 percent health and take damage, while Hellrider’s Pride is another great choice as it provides resistance to allies after they are healed.

The Amulet of Misty Step is a great pick-up to provide maneuverability during fights, particularly when an ally needs healing.

Best consumables, potions, and items for Jaheira in BG3

There is no better potion in the game than the Potion of Speed, which should be the first choice for any companion or character as it provides double the movement speed, an extra action, +2 Armor Class, and Advantage on Dexterity Saving Throws.

Healing Potions are always important but, due to the recommended spells and the gear choices, they can instead be used as a safety net if an ally requires additional healing. Otherwise, just use your spells.

Recommended skills for Jaheira in BG3

Jaheira has a number of skills and spells that perfectly complement her build and gameplay, including the below:

Animal Handling

Perception

Call Lightning

Plague of Locusts

Heroes’ Feast

Conjure Elemental

Recommend ability score for Jaheira in BG3

Wisdom is the most important. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Jaheira needs high Wisdom for spell casting and a high Constitution to maximize her HP total, so we recommend the following ability scores.

Strength: 10

Dexterity: 14

Constitution: 16 (+1 Bonus)

Intelligence: 10

Wisdom: 16 (+2 Bonus)

Charisma: 8

Combat tips for Jaheira in BG3

Making use of Bonus Actions as Jaheira is crucial, particularly to attack or cast a spell first turn, then transform into a Beast. Don’t be afraid to come out of Beast manually, particularly if someone requires healing, or to cast spells.

Jaheira has an array of great AOE attacks that can turn the tide in a battle, particularly Ice Storm and Plague of Locusts to input damage and restrict enemy movement. If you have allies who are not affected by difficult terrain, you can reap the benefits.

Finally, don’t shy away from Jaheira’s summons. The Conjure Elemental spell is great for providing an additional ally to provide more damage but can similarly be used to attract enemy attacks, protecting you from taking hits.

