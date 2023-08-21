Baldur’s Gate 3: Best Jaheira build in BG3

The bear necessities.

Jaheira the Druid in Baldur's Gate 3 speaking to a character.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

A companion that you can pick up later in your journey in Baldur’s Gate 3 is Jaheira, who is an incredibly powerful Druid.

With high damage output, healing capabilities, and an array of spells, Jaheira is an all-rounder who can fit into any combat situation, boasting high survivability to make sure you can keep the fight going.

Capable of transforming into various animal forms, Jaheira is highly customizable for your gameplay, though we highly recommend this build to maximize her effectiveness.

Table of contents

Best Jaheira subclass and spell choices in BG3

Circle of the Moon is the best subclass for Jaheira, allowing you to focus on transforming into a Beast using the Wild Shape ability to benefit from high damage output, though you can still cast spells.

With the Circle of the Moon, Jaheira has high damage output and survivability, as well as providing a boost to other members of your party.

At level four, opt for Ability Improvement and increase Wisdom to 18. At level eight, take the War Caster Feat, then use Ability Improvement at level 12 to maximize Wisdom.

Related: Baldur’s Gate 3: All companions in BG3

Best Jaheira level progression in BG3

Jaheira's build screen in Baldur's Gate 3, showcasing the available spells.
Spread your spells wisely. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In the table below, you can see the spells we recommend you pick with Jaheira when you level up.

Level oneHealing Word, Ice Knife, Thunderwave, Cure Wounds
Level twoEntangle
Level threeFlaming Sphere
Level fourHeat Metal
Level fiveCall of Lightning, Sleet Storm
Level sixGust of Wind
Level sevenIce Storm, Conjure Woodland Being (Drop Gust of Wind)
Level eightConfusion
Level nineMass Cure Wounds, Conjure Elemental (Drop Conjure Woodland Being)
Level 10Insect Plague
Level 11Heroes’ Feast, Heal
Level 12Stoneskin

Best weapons, gear, and armor for Jaheira in BG3

As Jaheira has plenty of Healing spells to use, Wapira’s Crown is a great choice as this restores 1d6 hit points when healing another.

Glowing Shield is another solid choice for Jaheira, as it provides eight hit points, once per short rest, if you are below 50 percent health and take damage, while Hellrider’s Pride is another great choice as it provides resistance to allies after they are healed.

The Amulet of Misty Step is a great pick-up to provide maneuverability during fights, particularly when an ally needs healing.

Related: Baldur’s Gate 3: Best party compositions in BG3

Best consumables, potions, and items for Jaheira in BG3

There is no better potion in the game than the Potion of Speed, which should be the first choice for any companion or character as it provides double the movement speed, an extra action, +2 Armor Class, and Advantage on Dexterity Saving Throws.

Healing Potions are always important but, due to the recommended spells and the gear choices, they can instead be used as a safety net if an ally requires additional healing. Otherwise, just use your spells.

Recommended skills for Jaheira in BG3

Jaheira has a number of skills and spells that perfectly complement her build and gameplay, including the below:

  • Animal Handling
  • Perception
  • Call Lightning
  • Plague of Locusts
  • Heroes’ Feast
  • Conjure Elemental

Recommend ability score for Jaheira in BG3

Jaheira's Ability Points screen in Baldur's Gate 3 and the recommended choices.
Wisdom is the most important. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Jaheira needs high Wisdom for spell casting and a high Constitution to maximize her HP total, so we recommend the following ability scores.

  • Strength: 10
  • Dexterity: 14
  • Constitution: 16 (+1 Bonus)
  • Intelligence: 10
  • Wisdom: 16 (+2 Bonus)
  • Charisma: 8

Combat tips for Jaheira in BG3

Making use of Bonus Actions as Jaheira is crucial, particularly to attack or cast a spell first turn, then transform into a Beast. Don’t be afraid to come out of Beast manually, particularly if someone requires healing, or to cast spells.

Jaheira has an array of great AOE attacks that can turn the tide in a battle, particularly Ice Storm and Plague of Locusts to input damage and restrict enemy movement. If you have allies who are not affected by difficult terrain, you can reap the benefits.

Finally, don’t shy away from Jaheira’s summons. The Conjure Elemental spell is great for providing an additional ally to provide more damage but can similarly be used to attract enemy attacks, protecting you from taking hits.

About the author

Josh Challies

Staff Writer. Pokemon, Marvel, Star Wars and overall geek. Previously wrote for Yahoo Sport, Stats Perform and online news publications. Part-time Twitch streamer with an unhealthy Sandslash obsession.

More Stories by Josh Challies