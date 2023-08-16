Baldur’s Gate 3: How to find Ansur the Dragon in BG3

Baldur’s Gate 3 has plenty of secrets hidden away and, somehow, Ansur the Dragon is beneath an entire city without anybody knowing.

You can, of course, track him down. In act three, you can either learn about Ansur to begin a questline that leads you to him, or you can just find him yourself.

Nothing is ever easy, however, and you’ll need spells and your wits about you to locate his lair, before then facing several puzzles before a big showdown with Ansur himself.

There are many different steps to finding Ansur the Dragon, which you can find here.

Table of contents

How to find Ansur’s Lair in BG3

The entry to Ansur’s Lair can be found in the Wyrm’s Rock Fortress prison, which can either be accessed through standard methods if you’ve already been there, or by using a rift in the wall outside that can be found at X:44, Y:191.

Once inside, head to the coordinates X:36, Y:-732 where you can find two Dragon’s Head torches on the wall. In order to open the secret passageway, you must cast a lightning attack on both. For this, I used Jaheira.

After opening the passageway, follow the path around and pass through an Iron Gate. Then interact with the statue of Balduran, who will tell you of four challenges you need to face. Ask him to open the door and head inside.

There are four rooms that can be entered in any order you wish, with puzzles to complete in each of them.

How to complete the Chamber of Courage puzzle in BG3

Interact with the statue of Balduran and take the torch, which results in a fight against Elementals and other spawned enemies.

You do not need to defeat them and, if you do, more will spawn. Instead, you just need to survive for four turns.

Once completed, the statue will glow—as will a statue back outside by the locked door, which marks when each puzzle is completed.

How to complete the Chamber of Justice puzzle in BG3

Move the painting to the empty spot. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In the Chamber of Justice, you will see several paintings on the walls. Ignore those and instead find the Shrouded Paintings in the middle of the room. The best way to highlight them is to hold the Alt key.

To clear the Shroud from the paintings, you need to cast Remove Curse on each of them. Shadowheart is a good choice for this and it can be completed without any issues.

Look for the painting called “The Cell” and right-click it to select the option to pick it up. On the opposite side, you’ll then find an empty niche—interact with this and add The Cell painting to the empty slot.

How to complete the Chamber of Strategy puzzle in BG3

Destroy the Black King. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Upon entry to the Chamber of Strategy, you’ll see the stairway blocked by some crystals. I tried to break them with attacks but had no luck, though you can just jump over them, which is what I did.

Your task in this room is to destroy the Black King chess piece in three moves. If you are well-versed in chess, this should be an easy task.

If, like me, you are clueless when it comes to chess, there’s a simple solution. All you need to do is cast a lightning spell on it to destroy it. Again, I used Jaheira and it required two casts for it to be destroyed.

How to complete the Chamber of Insight puzzle in BG3

In the Chamber of Insight, you will see several books floating around which provide information on the three red figures at the end of the room. You need to destroy the one with the most evil tendencies.

To stop the books, you can use a spell like Hold Monster. Alternatively, you can bypass all of that and just attack Suelto to complete the puzzle.

How to defeat Ansur the Dragon in BG3

A key bit of history. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once all Chambers are completed, all four statues by the locked door will light up. Head to that locked door, at X:-885, Y:-999 and it will open. Head inside and speak to the statue, which opens another door.

In the vast room that you can now enter, you can see the skeleton of Ansur. Upon interacting with it, a cutscene will begin and you will learn about Ansur’s history with somebody who is very familiar to you.

At the end of the cutscene, you will need to fight Ansur’s reanimated skeleton. He is an incredibly tough foe, who is resistant to a lot of attacks. Avoid using Lightning or Nerotic damage against him and instead, stick to melee and ranged attacks.

After every two turns, Ansur will return to the area of the arena where he previously lay and will begin to Gather Power. This is your cue to move all your party members behind any of the white crystals, though you can still attack beforehand (and definitely should).

On Ansur’s next turn, he will unleash an extremely powerful attack with a huge amount of lightning damage. Despite hiding behind the crystals, it’s likely that one or two of your party members will still be knocked down.

Shadowheart’s Protection from Energy, Death Ward, and Feign Death spells are a good way of protecting your team, and her mass healing spells are vital to keeping yourself alive to fight and defeat Ansur.

I attempted the fight three times before I was successful, with the two failed attempts coming due to his second massive attack. Therefore, I highly advise beating Ansur before he can unleash his attack for the second time, and don’t be afraid to reload saves to try again.

