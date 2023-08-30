How one BG3 player hilariously one-shot a boss using the power of economics

Every playthrough in Baldur’s Gate 3 is unique, with countless ways to complete quests, defeat enemies, romance companions, and much, much more. But recently one player showcased a one-of-a-kind way to kill a boss using stone-cold cash.

A Reddit user, GoldenThane, explained on Aug. 29 how they took down the final boss of the second act with one single strike thanks to gold and a Morningstar called Twist of Fortune.

They pickpocketed the boss, gave them 15,000 gold, and then slammed them with the weapon. The key here lies in the Morningstar’s unique buff: It deals an extra three piercing damage per 300 gold the target possesses. In other words, Ketheric Thorm had 15,000 gold in his inventory and took an additional 150 damage in a single blow, killing him in an instant.

Naturally, the player could then easily pick up the gold from the body—unless the hit was so hard it erased the boss from existence. While this is a bizarre and pretty hilarious way of killing a boss, it could be a costly one if it doesn’t go according to plan. GoldenThane warned they’re “not a financial advisor, and nothing in this post constitutes financial advice.”

With Baldur’s Gate 3 being so enormous, players will almost certainly keep finding new ways of dealing with the challenges thrown their way. But, I must admit, this is probably the most amusing one I’ve seen so far.

In the end, greed is one of the seven deadly sins and Thorm had it coming, even if his defeat required some questionable tactics.

