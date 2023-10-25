Baldur’s Gate 3 players commiserate over game’s most excruciating quests

Baldur’s Gate 3 is filled with exciting side quests, but some of the game’s quests, especially in Act Three, feel like they’re a lot more effort than they’re ultimately worth.

In an attempt to figure out for once and for fall which quest is the most infuriatingly annoying, one gamer posed the question on social media for others to chime in. Though the question could have led to debate, it ended up being less about who was right and more about everyone joining forces to express how irritating some of the game’s side quests really are.

While we’re going to provide a bit of a spoiler warning here, it might honestly be worth your time to read through this Reddit thread so that you might save yourself a little bit of trouble. Trust us, some of these quests really don’t feel worth it.

In the thread, the original poster called Act Three’s “Free the Artist” quest at Lady Janneth’s Estate hands down the most excruciatingly frustrating experience. To be more precise, the player said that it is “genuinely a test of patience,” and we couldn’t agree more.

The haunted house can not only be difficult to navigate through, but at times, ghosts in the house can have bugged combat. Personally, I’ve had to use various resources at one point to jump from the roof of the house and flee combat because I was stuck in combat with a ghost that didn’t seem to want to attack me.

Meanwhile, the nearly invincible skulls that throw players down the stairs of the house will sometimes knock players back, even during turn-based mode when it isn’t even the environment’s turn.

Another quest that drew ire from BG3 players was “Find Dribbles the Clown.” No only does it take a very long time to slowly collect various parts of the deceased clown, but depending on which pieces of Dribbles you find first, you might end up lugging around some heavy body parts in your bag for an extended period of time. Not to mention the reward for the extraordinarily drawn out quest isn’t much to write home about and can be pickpocketed from the quest-giver in the first place.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is rightly praised for the depth of its design and attention to detail, but it’s also clear that with so many quests around, there are bound to be a couple duds.

About the author