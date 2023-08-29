Baldur’s Gate 3 players agree one powerful spell is perfect for every class

Baldur’s Gate 3‘s community believes it has found one of the best spells in the game which is perfect for every class, and we would be foolish to disagree.

One player created a meme, where they show how Misty Step fits five classes. They posted it on Reddit on Aug. 28, and many others immediately chipped in, saying they also use it on other classes. Honestly speaking, everyone who has used it at least once must recognize its prowess and usability in numerous situations.

Misty Step is a level two spell from the Conjuration tree, that allows a character to teleport to another position up to 18 meters away.

“I’m seriously considering using my Bard’s magical on Misty Step. There are many cool high-level spells, but this is just universally useful for every fight and exploration,” the top comment reads. “It’s the best spell in the game,” another one says.

Other top comments mention how they also gave Misty Step to multiple companions or gave it to them via certain items that come along with the spell. They claim it’s fantastic on melee companions like Lae’Zel in order to cut the distance between her and enemies, or on ranged ones, like wizard Gale, who is then able to use AoE spells more efficiently.

Personally, I love having Misty Step on Karlach and use it early in fights to have her nuke them. Screenshot by Dot Esports

These suggestions are difficult to argue against. When it comes to combat, Misty Step gives you a massive advantage early if used wisely, depending on your party. It also comes in handy when you need some help since it allows you to change position if needed. On top of that, as one player said, it’s useful in exploration, especially in accessing a few specific areas.

It’s definitely on the list of one of the best spells in the game in our book. The more time we put into Baldur’s Gate 3, the more we found out how essential it is to have such an ability. Now, we practically almost always have it ready.

