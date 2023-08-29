The romance isn’t cutting it: Baldur’s Gate 3 players want to cuddle their partners at camp

Although there are several romantic features to sway the heart in Baldur’s Gate 3, it’s not enough for players because they now want to be able to cuddle their partners when taking a long rest at their camp.

Gaining favorability with your companions in BG3 can be fun and finicky because, like romance in real life, each companion has a unique backstory, likes, and dislikes. While you gain favorability with one, you may lose it with another.

But as you increase your favorability with one companion, you will open up new romantic avenues and can explore monogamy or something more with multiple companions if you desire.

As much as we love the romance options in BG3, like the great dialogue options and romantic choices, players on Reddit want more. And no, it has nothing to do with adding more sex scenes.

Surprisingly, players want more genuine romantic options like holding hands with their partners or hugging them as a dialogue choice if their favorability is high enough. They also want to be able to sleep with their partners when they take long rests at their camp.

And they mean this in the most wholesome of ways.

Such a feature would add another more realistic element to the romance in BG3, creating a much deeper bond with your partner. But, of course, this would be tied to a specific level of favorability with your companion and maybe even whether they’re in your team or not.

This does bring to question where you both would sleep as you don’t have your own tent, unlike all of your other companions, and if it’s not something developer Larian would be willing to add in a later patch, having a tent and being able to customize it, your inventory, wardrobe, and even sleep with your companion would be an incredibly popular mod.

The romance may not seem like such a big deal, but as it’s tied to many aspects of BG3, it would be nice to explore more genuine, wholesome, and romantic options as players increase their favorability with their partners.

