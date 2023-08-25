This one tip will add hours to your Baldur’s Gate 3 playthrough, but it’s worth every second

As countless players continue to sink hundreds of hours into their Baldur’s Gate 3 campaigns, there are endless possibilities and outcomes. Every playthrough is truly unique, but there’s one piece of advice that will almost assuredly enhance your experience.

If you’re the type of person that regularly loots every chest, crate, and barrel you find, you’ve likely spent enough time at various vendors that you’ve noticed their inventory changes from time to time. In fact, it changes every time you take a long rest in the game, meaning that if you check each vendor’s inventory after every rest, you’ll have an updated selection of goodies to purchase.

Assuming you’ve looted and vended the tens of thousands of gold worth of items worth obtaining by the middle of Act Two, you’re probably trying to think of a good use of that gold, and well, we’ve got quite the use for you.

Every time you take a long rest, go to each vendor you can think of. Trust me, it’s worth it. It will take a little bit of time, but the more you do it, the more you’ll realize that there are rare, and even very rare, consumables that are extraordinarily powerful for sale from time to time.

For instance, if you’re in Act Two and have been at Last Light Inn regularly, talking to Dammon after each long rest, you’ll potentially have the opportunity to purchase a very rare arrow that deals double damage to a specific enemy type. The same goes for Quartermaster Talli.

Once you’re in Act Two, it’s even still worthwhile to go back to the Myconid Colony in the Underdark, where you can trade with Blurg, Derryth Bonecloak, and Omeluum. Each of the merchants trade scrolls, alchemy reagents, potions, and elixirs. Bonecloak will occasionally have weapon coating toxins for sale, including the Rare-quality Wyvern Toxin and the Very Rare Purple Worm Toxin. The two poisons are some of the strongest weapon coatings in the game, dealing up to eight and 10 poison damage per melee hit, respectively.

Meanwhile, the alchemy ingredients that you can get from vendors will let you make many of the game’s most powerful consumables, including various elixirs that last you until your next long rest. This can help you breeze through some of the game’s tougher fights by coming in as buffed up and prepared as possible.

So next time you take a long rest, make sure to stop by your friendly neighborhood vendors, and perhaps swing by the Underdark, to see what goodies you might be able to bring with you on your next adventure.

