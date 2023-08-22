Baldur’s Gate 3: When does Act 1 end and Act 2 begin in BG3?

In a game as massive as Baldur’s Gate 3, sectioning off different parts of the game can help us all keep our sanity. The average playthrough for the game takes 75 to 100 hours, and while there is no standard length that a game is supposed to be, most people agree that 20 to 30 is pretty typical. Baldur’s Gate 3 is at least three times that length, and that doesn’t even account for 100 percent completion.

The game is divided into three parts, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that all Acts are created equal. On our playthrough, we spent 50 hours in Act One. BG3 has what has been described on forums as a “theme park world,” meaning that many sidequests feel like their own little section of the game, as opposed to simple, tacked-on “kill the bandits” sidequests in areas that players visit anyway.

Baldur’s Gate 3: When does Act One end?

Some may say otherwise, but we consider the end of Act One to be when players leave the Underdark or the Mountain Pass. That is, when you receive the big “Are you sure you’re ready to continue?” prompt. That’s pretty telling. Other’s have said that Act One concludes upon entering Moonrise Tower, but that doesn’t really make any sense for a checkpoint, as there is no zone traversal or anything of that sort to enter the tower.

Regardless of whether you take the Mountain Pass or the Underdark, two things will happen—you’ll encounter the Weary Traveler just as you’re about to enter the Shadow-Cursed Lands, and a popup warning will ask you to confirm that you’re ready to progress the game. If you select yes, you’ve ended Act One and begun Act Two.

Jaheira at the Last Light Inn. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Baldur’s Gate 3: When does Act Two begin?

Act Two starts off on a very high note, being that the Shadow-Cursed Lands throw you straight into the fire. As soon as you leave the Underdark or the Mountain Pass, you are in Act Two. Moonrise Tower is not the ending of Act One, but rather the beginning of Act Two.

It’s an awesome detail how you can immediately feel the tonal shift between Acts. Act One has the player fighting Goblins in the woods, and Act Two almost immediately features nightmarish creatures and intense situations, and generally feels incredibly bleak overall.

Even after beginning Act Two by entering the Shadow-Cursed Lands, you can still return to Act One areas, although the game makes it seem like you may not be able to. The warning isn’t meant to inform you that you cannot access Act One areas anymore, rather it is warning you that moving on will progress Act One stories into their Act Two phase. Thus, even though you can return to Act One after beginning Act Two, it is a good idea to complete all desired Act One content before moving on.

