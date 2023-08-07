Baldur’s Gate 3: How to Get Rid of The Shadow Curse in BG3

The Shadow Cursed Lands is one of the most dreaded areas in Baldur’s Gate 3. Named after the health-draining Shadow Curse, you will want protection before venturing through this zone.

In this area, if you go off the path and stray into the darkness for long enough, you will begin to rapidly lose health. The companion Shadowheart is a rare exception to this curse, given that she is a follower of Shar, the rest of your party however remains susceptible to this deadly curse.

Whether you are looking to lift this curse from you or your party members, or looking to avoid this frustrating spell, this is everything that you need to know about the Shadow Curse in Baldur’s Gate 3.

How to lift the Shadow Curse in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

Torches or weapons infused with light will be your first line of defense against the Shadow Curse in Baldur’s Gate 3. You will need to have these weapons equipped in order to feel the effect. You should also look out for braziers around the region to help fend off the blight.

After you speak with Jaheira at the Last Light Inn, you will then meet Isobel. This Cleric needs to be protected during Marcus’ attack, as afterward, she will give the Blessing of Selune. This buff will protect you in almost all of the Shadow Cursed Lands, excluding the darkest corners of the region. If Isobel dies during the Last Light Inn questlines, you will not be able to utilize this buff.

Moonlanterns are the most practical means of fending off the curse. This item will also need to be actively equipped, but it will render the Shadow Curse completely null in all areas. The companion Karn’niss holds a Moonlantern, and another can be found in the Moonrise Towers.

Should you free the Pixie in Baldur’s Gate 3?

After a while questing in the Shadow Cursed Lands, you will discover that the Moonlanterns’ Shadow Curse resistance comes from a Pixie trapped inside the lantern itself. Eventually, it will be up to you whether or not you would like to free the trapped Pixie.

Either way, you will be provided with some level of Shadow Curse prevention. I highly recommend freeing the Pixie. The Pixie’s blessing will give you a permanent status effect that protects you from the curse, as well as heartwarming cutscene.

