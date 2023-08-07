Baldur’s Gate 3: How to get out of jail in BG3

Baldur’s Gate 3 begins by letting you loot huge areas for anything in sight. You collect weapons, armor, jewels, and some books. When you finally get to an area like Druid Grove, where other people are watching you, you forget that things lying around aren’t yours, and you take something. You’re busted, and if you’re not picking a huge fight, it’s time to go to jail. If you do, guards won’t suddenly let you out, so you have to get out of prison by yourself.

There are two main ways to get out of jail in Baldur’s Gate 3, and you can do it alone or with the help of a party member, either solo or in co-op mode.

Every way to escape prison in Baldur’s Gate 3

You can escape prison in Baldur’s Gate 3 by:

Interacting with the environment , like breaking the wood walls in Druid Grove or entering the hole in the wall in Goblin Camp.

, like breaking the wood walls in Druid Grove or entering the hole in the wall in Goblin Camp. Lockpicking the door, either using your imprisoned character or a party member.

either using your imprisoned character or a party member. Glitching your way out, which I did in Druid Grove after interacting with Sazza from my cell. My character just popped right out of it after the interaction was over.

You can break the wood walls on the side of the cell if you’re jailed in Druid Grove. In your actions menu, select your bare hands attack and the wall should break. Then, follow the path that goes around the prison until you find an area you can jump from toward the cage Sazza is in. In the Goblin Camp, you have to interact with the body inside the cell to move it away and free the entrance of the escape tunnel.

To pick the door’s lock, you must approach it, interact with it, and select the lockpicking option. Then you must roll a D20 and pass a 15 Sleight of Hand check. Your imprisoned character won’t have Thieve’s Tools, so their chance of succeeding will be slightly lower than that of a character who does. You can switch your control to a character that’s not imprisoned and take them to the gate to lockpick it instead. If you’re playing co-op with another person, your friend can do it for you, too.

How to find your items after being jailed in Baldur’s Gate 3

Your items will be in two chests in front of your cell after you escape. Open them to grab everything back. One chest holds all the items your character had on them before being jailed, and the other contains the “evidence,” which is the item you tried to steal. Ironically, you can just steal it again from the chest.

The chests with your gear right outside the cell. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Make sure the character interacting with the chest is the one that was imprisoned. Otherwise, you will have to move your items around between them. Open your Character Sheet and re-equip them with the items you had before being caught. If you don’t, you will be bare-handed and half-naked in your next fight.

What happens after you escape prison in Baldur’s Gate 3?

Nothing happens after you get out of jail in Baldur’s Gate 3 unless you’re seen by whoever got you locked away. In that case, they will recognize you and a dialogue starts, giving you the option to return to your cell voluntarily, convince them to let you go, or fight them. You probably don’t want to be locked away again, and fighting is only an option if you feel your party is strong and you can afford the story consequences of it.

To talk your way out of it, you have to pass a 15 Charisma check with either Persuasion or Intimidation. If you pass, you’re free to go and nobody will bother you again—you will even keep the item you stole. If you fail, you’re sent back to the cell and can try to escape again.

