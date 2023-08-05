Baldur’s Gate 3: Should you break the goblin Sazza out of her cell in BG3?

After you’ve rescued the Emerald Grove from the goblin attack in Baldur’s Gate 3, the Tieflings living in the camp will capture one of the assailants, Sazza. When you speak to Sazza privately, she’ll try to strike a deal: free her from her cell, and she’ll escort you to her tribe’s powerful priestess.

Goblins aren’t always true to their word, though. So that leaves one question: Should you trust Sazza and break her out of her cage in BG3?

How to save Sazza from the Tieflings – Sazza’s location

If you haven’t yet saved Sazza from the two Tieflings yet, you’ll need to do so. You’ll find Sazza behind the wooden door located on the north side of the Tiefling camp. As you approach, two Tieflings will be harassing the goblin, with the female Tiefling threatening to shoot Sazza with a crossbow. You’ll have a couple of options here: stand in between Sazza and the Tiefling or allow the Tiefling to kill Sazza.

Sazza’s location in the Hollow. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you prevent the Tiefling from killing her—which you can do by passing a Persuasion or Intimidation check—both of the Tieflings will leave the room, giving you the opportunity to speak to Sazza privately.

What happens if you stop the Tiefling from killing Sazza? Sazza’s agreement

Sazza will mention how her tribe is led by a goblin priestess with powerful magic. This dialogue will update the “Find a Cure” quest, giving you another lead to follow. If you ask Sazza for more details about the priestess, she’ll demand you break her out of the cage first. You can choose to ignore her and pursue the lead yourself, but Sazza says she’ll personally escort you to the tribe, which will prevent the goblins from attacking you, and take you to the priestess directly.

As the quest description says, striking a deal with goblins is risky. But if Sazza is telling the truth, you may be able to find a cure for the Mindflayer parasite from the priestess without fighting the goblins.

What happens if you free Sazza from the cage?

Knowing the terms of the deal, should you break Sazza from her cell? If you choose to do so, you’ll need to pick the lock of the cage using Thieves’ Tools. I used Astarion for this task since he has a high Sleight of Hand stat. From there, Sazza will be free, but you’ll need to then escort her out of the camp. You can’t exactly walk through it with an escaped prisoner at your side, though, so you’ll need to find another way out.

How to escort Sazza out of the camp

To escort Sazza out of the camp, you’ll need to use the jump ability onto a ledge shown behind the cage, as shown in the video below. There will be another stone door that will lead through a small cavern and out to the other side of the Grove. There will be goblins in this cave that you’ll need to fight and kill before you can exit on the other side. Luckily, I had already cleared this route before I freed Sazza, so I happily walked through the cavern without any more fighting.

Video by Dot Esports

Once you’ve made your way through the cave tunnel, Sazza will head off to the goblin camp, which will be marked on your map with a quest indicator. The best way to get to this camp is to head east from the cave, crossing the bridge and going through the Blighted City until you get to the Goblin Camp at coordinates (X:55, Y:364). Shazza will be waiting for you at the gates, and you will be able to enter the camp without the guards attacking you.

If you choose to free Sazza from her cell in the Hidden Grove, you’ll be able to explore the goblin camp freely without being attacked. And if you follow her through the camp, she’ll lead to Minthara, and you’ll be able to side with the goblins over the druids. This will allow you to eventually add Minthara to your party and romance her.

What happens if you don’t free Sazza?

You don’t need to free Sazza to get to the goblin camp. You will be able to enter the camp without fighting if you pass a DC check, or you can fight your way through, but it won’t be as easy.

Should you free Sazza from the cell?

Whether you want to free Sazza is entirely up to you. If you’d like to side with the goblins instead of the druids, this is a solid option to take. If you don’t free Sazza and still want to meet the priestess or Minthara, there will be other ways into the camp, but they might be a bit difficult. Anyone roleplaying as a good or lawful character probably shouldn’t choose to free Sazza, but this option works for an evil one.

