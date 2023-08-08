Baldur’s Gate 3: Should you kill Minthara in BG3?

You’ll be faced with all sorts of choices throughout your Baldur’s Gate 3 playthrough. These choices could be helping certain characters, killing them, and everything in between.

Minthara is one of those characters. You can choose to kill her and the other Goblin leaders or choose to make her an ally depending on whether you side with the Goblins or the Tieflings in Emerald Grove. She can even become a romantic interest if you play your cards right.

If you’re torn about whether or not to kill her, it’s probably a good idea to find out how each decision will affect the storyline. Heads up though, spoilers ahead!

What does killing Minthara do in Baldur’s Gate 3?

Killing Minthara means you’ll be saving the Tieflings from the assailing Goblins led by Minthara and the other Goblin leaders, which, from an ethical standpoint, is a morally good choice. The Tieflings are innocent and misunderstood, while the Drow like Minthara are notoriously ruthless.

If you do decide to kill her, it can be done in two ways—attacking her directly at the Goblin Camp, or pretending you’re on her side until you reach the Emerald Grove, and then turning on her. Attacking her at the camp is much easier, especially if you asked Halsin to come help.

What does helping Minthara do in Baldur’s Gate 3?

Helping Minthara means you’ll obliterate all of the innocent Tieflings alongside her, which is a morally bad choice. You’ll earn her trust in the process, which will allow you to recruit her as a companion in Act Two pending another choice, and open the door to a potential romance.

Should you kill Minthara in Baldur’s Gate 3?

You should kill Minthara if you want to side with the Tieflings, protect them from her wrath, and have no intention to recruit her as a companion or make her a romantic interest.

On the flip side, you shouldn’t kill Minthara if you want to slaughter all the innocent Tieflings and have the option to recruit Minthara as a companion later on or make her a romantic interest.

I decided to make my character morally good. There was no way I was going to let Minthara kill all of those innocent Tieflings, let alone help her do it, so I ambushed her at the campsite. She put up a hell of a fight, so come prepared if you’re planning to do the same.

You’ll need to make plenty of other difficult decisions as your Baldur’s Gate 3 adventure continues, so ultimately the choice is up to you.

