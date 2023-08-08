Baldur’s Gate 3: Should you kill the Dream Visitor in the Planecaster in BG3?

There are many NPCs and companions in Baldur’s Gate 3, but the most mysterious is the Guardian or the Dream Visitor. Vlaakith and Lae’Zel ask you to enter the Planecaster and kill a prisoner. And when you encounter the Planecaster, you’re given several choices, whether you should enter the Planecaster, and if you do, you must decide whether you should kill the Dream Visitor.

Enter the Planecaster or leave the area choice in BG3

Choice one: Leave the area and the consequences

If you want to romance Lae’Zel, don’t choose this option. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can leave the area through the main door or by solving a statue puzzle, the same one found in the Blood of Lathandar Legendary Mace quest. To solve the puzzle, turn the left statue to the back of the room and the right statue towards the room’s entrance.

But if you decide to leave the area, you will ultimately lose Lae’Zel as a companion. This means you won’t see her at camp or romance her. So, if she was one of your top choices, you may not want to choose this option.

Once you decide to leave the area, she will immediately leave the group and attack you, and you have to kill her—there’s no other way around it. I won’t lie; I wasn’t sad about this happening because Lae’Zel is the most frustrating and annoying companion, and not having her to deal with was lovely. I’m biased, I know.

As much as I didn’t want to, I reloaded my save just before this because I wanted to make a different choice.

Choice two: Enter the Planecaster and the consequences

They are suspicious, but are you willing to kill them? Screenshot by Dot Esports via Larian Studios

If you enter the Planecaster, you are given two more choices: either you don’t kill the Dream Visitor, or side with Vlaakith and kill the Dream Visitor.

But, like all things in BG3, there’s more to the story than Vlaakith lets on. If you choose to kill your Dream Visitor, you’ll find they can not only heal themselves but that this was all a test. By trying to kill them, they become distraught with you, which will cause problems for you later on.

If you thought that was all there was to it, you’re in for a not-so-shocking realization that Vlaakith tricked you, and you’ll be attacked when you return to their camp—which isn’t fun.

If you decide not to attack your Dream Visitor, they will be grateful for your trust in them. But choosing this option means you’ll still get attacked at the camp. However, you can finally sway Lae’Zel away from her lying Queen. So, that’s a win, I guess.

Should you Enter the Planecaseter or leave the area?

Although this choice may be daunting at first, the best option, in theory, is to enter the Planecaster and choose not to kill the Dream Visitor because you not only gain favor with your Guardian but can sway Lae’Zel away from her Queen.

Vlaakith did trick you and was planning to attack you back at the camp, so that’s all the justification you need for your defiance.

Related: Baldur’s Gate 3: Mountain Pass or Underdark? Which you should choose in BG3

You’ll encounter many choices in Baldur’s Gate 3, like believing Karlach or should you kill the Nightsong, but this is one of the easiest ones to make.

About the author