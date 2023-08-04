What is a Guardian in Baldur’s Gate 3?

Although you’ll meet many characters in Baldur’s Gate 3, there’s one you must create yourself, and it’s not your own character—it’s the Guardian. Other than their gender and race, not much is known about them, at least in the beginning.

Who is the Guardian in Baldur’s Gate 3?

The Guardian is an NPC you create just after you create your own character in Baldur’s Gate 3. Even though you don’t have as many customization options, you can still select their gender, race, and build.

The Guardian was your dream lover in the Early Access. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Guardian will appear in several cutscenes, and you’ll see them early in Act One. In your first encounter with the Guardian, they’ll tell you not to remove the mind-flayer parasite from your brain—which is the whole purpose of your ragtag group. So, you need to decide whether you want to trust them.

If you decide to follow the Guardian’s advice and become stronger, you’ll need to collect and consume more parasites. However, it will affect your abilities, decisions, and relationship with particular companions.

Right now, I haven’t gotten too far through the newly-released main Baldur’s Gate 3 campaign, so I don’t have any more information on who the Guardian is as they have changed in the full version. But I’ll update this guide as I learn more.

Can you romance the Guardian in Baldur’s Gate 3?

One question I’ve been asked about BG3 is if the Guardian is romanceable—and yes, they are. But, like all of your decisions, there’s a catch.

In early access, you had to give in to the Guardian’s wishes, which meant you had to embrace the mind-flayer parasite. So, if you didn’t want this, you couldn’t romance the Guardian.

As I haven’t gotten to this point yet, I’m unsure about the romance sequence, if it’s still possible, and how much of the Guardian has changed.

But as the Guardian is an NPC, which are romanceable in BG3, and because it’s Larian Studios, it may still be possible. However, I’ll update this guide as soon as I learn more about the Guardian and if they’re still romanceable.

